Cindy Díaz stars in the Chilean film “Analogos”

The national actress Cindy Díaz is about to add one more achievement to her successful acting career, after six films, thirteen television series and more than five plays, she now adds her presence for the first time in a Chilean production. It is the film Análogos directed by the renowned and popular director Jorge Olguín, together with two of the most important and beloved Chilean film and television actors, Mónica Carrasco and Jorge Gajardo, remembered for being the protagonists of the successful series television Los Venegas.

