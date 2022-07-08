Cindy Díaz stars in the Chilean film “Analogos”

The national actress Cindy Díaz is about to add one more achievement to her successful acting career, after six films, thirteen television series and more than five plays, she now adds her presence for the first time in a Chilean production. It is the film Análogos directed by the renowned and popular director Jorge Olguín, together with two of the most important and beloved Chilean film and television actors, Mónica Carrasco and Jorge Gajardo, remembered for being the protagonists of the successful series television Los Venegas.

Our compatriot joined the cast of Análogos during the winter months of last year, the film that includes locations in the historic center of Santiago will finish shooting this week. Cindy Díaz remembers that the warmth and kindness of her colleagues, her director and the entire production team of the film made her feel at home. She also took advantage of her stay to try typical Chilean food and do some sightseeing.

Cindy Díaz’s participation in the Peruvian film Rosa Chumbe marked the starting point for Chilean director Jorge Olguín, known for being the pioneer in the fantasy and horror genre in his country, to become interested in her work. They met in 2016 during the Diva Film Fest in Valparaíso where the Peruvian production was participating, and it was there that she decided to summon her. Five years later, in the midst of a pandemic, she was called to give life to the character that bears her name “Cindy”.

“My character is called Cindy, a Peruvian immigrant who works in Santiago. Her life is affected by the arrival of a comet on earth and the consequences it generates. It is when she meets José and Blanca, two older adults in whom she finds the family warmth that she needs in difficult times, but whom she must leave to return to her country of Peru. Cindy represents the thousands of immigrants who are alone in another country and who, in the face of unexpected events that affect the whole world, lose their jobs and must urgently find a way to return to their country to reunite with their families,” says Cindy Díaz.

Synopsis. An asteroid is passing close to the Earth’s orbit, disrupting communications, but what has governments most concerned is that particles are being released from its tail that are falling into the atmosphere and that contain a pathogen unknown to humanity. Because of this, a social and health chaos is taking place. José (88) and his wife Blanca (84), are lonely elderly people, whose routine of watching television is affected by this phenomenon, until then their only connection with the modern world. Blanca suffers from a degenerative disease and depends on José in everyday situations. The loss of the television signal further affects the lives of the elderly, isolating them from the world and complicating Blanca, above all.

This forces José to ask for help from Cindy, a young Peruvian immigrant who works in a nearby store, so the young woman will come into the lives of these elderly people, giving Blanca the opportunity to relive the best memories of her deceased daughter, but at the same time It will make José see that the sunset is approaching abruptly in a world that is changing radically.