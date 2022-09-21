Cine Groucho – Weekly Programming – Santander – September 23 to September 29

Groucho Cinema Programming

ROOM 1

“The accused”

Directed by Yvan Attal (France).

With Ben Attal, Suzanne Jouannet, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Pierre Arditi, Mathieu Kassovitz, Benjamin Lavernhe, Audrey Dana, and Judith Chemla.

Not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

138 minutes.

SYNOPSIS: The Farels are a power couple: Jean is a leading French pundit and his wife Claire is an essayist known for her radical feminism. Together they have an exemplary son, Alexandre, who studies at a prestigious American university. During a brief visit to Paris, Alexandre meets Mila, the daughter of her mother’s new partner, and invites her to a party. The next day, Mila files a complaint against Alexandre for rape, which destroys family harmony and sets in motion an inextricable media judicial machine that confronts opposing versions.

4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Dubbed into Spanish.

10:20 p.m. Original version with subtitles.

ROOM 2

“Crimes of the Future”

Directed by David Cronenberg (Canada).

With Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman, Kristen Stewart, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Yorgos Karamihos, Tanaya Beatty and Nadia Litz.

Not recommended for those under 18 years of age.

108 minutes.

SYNOPSIS: When the human species adapts to an artificial environment, the human body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With the help of her partner Caprice, celebrated performance artist Saul Tenser stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows. Timlin, a researcher with the Office of the National Organ Registry, closely follows her practices. That’s when a mysterious group shows up: they want to harness Saul’s fame to reveal to the world the next stage of human evolution.

4:30 p.m. Original version with subtitles.

8:15 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. Dubbed into Spanish.

“Olga”

Directed by Elie Grappe (Switzerland).

With Anastasiia Budiashkina, Sabrina Rubtsova, Caterina Barloggio, Théa Brogli, Jérôme Martin, Tanya Mikhina and Alicia Onomor.

Not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

86 minutes.

SYNOPSIS: A fifteen-year-old Ukrainian gymnast, exiled in Switzerland, works to secure a place at the country’s National Sports Center. When the Euromaidan riot breaks out in her country, her anxiety increases as her family becomes more involved in the conflict.

6:35 p.m. Dubbed into Spanish.

C/ Cisneros 4, low. Santander.