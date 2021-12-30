Cinecittà studios expand, first agreement with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – Economy

Preliminary agreement between Cinecittà and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti for the expansion of the historic Studios with new studios. An area of ​​31 hectares, located near the current studios, will be sold by the Cdo Group to Cinecittà. This is the objective of the preliminary agreement signed by Nicola Maccanico, CEO of Cinecittà, with the CDP Group. The agreement provides that at the time of closing the ownership of the space will be transferred from CDP Immobiliare (a wholly owned subsidiary of CDP) to Cinecittà. The contract is expected to be finalized by next October.

The Cinecittà redevelopment plan provides for the construction of new large soundstages and a large complex divided into numerous spaces and services, including over 15 hectares of backlot, i.e. a large outdoor area for outdoor shooting that allows – explained in a press release – “to fill a gap with continental competitors and equip the Studios with a unique environmental capacity, also considering the favorable climatic factor of our country”.

The expansion and innovation works that will be carried out once the agreement with CDP has been finalized, are in addition to the interventions already planned by the Cinecittà 2022-2026 Industrial Plan which envisage the construction of new theaters, sets for Virtual Reality and Virtual Production and the largest LED wall in Europe, thanks to which the productivity of film sets will be significantly increased. A fundamental factor in relaunching the Studios and making them more welcoming for large productions – from major films to top player TV series – is in fact the availability of larger studios equipped with advanced technological tools.

With this in mind, the additional acquisition of CDP’s land is a functional and strategic factor to bring the Cinecittà brand, one of the best-known Italian brands in the world, to global attractiveness, placing it at the center of the industrial strategy of the next years of environmental sustainability and inclusiveness, the training of new professionals and the strengthening of the economic and image repercussions for the entire sector of the film industry. For CDP, the transaction is part of the enhancement of former public buildings based on the principles of transparency and maximization of value, as envisaged in the Group’s latest Strategic Plan.

The pre-agreement between CDP and Cinecittà announced today comes just six months after the approval of the Italian Recovery Plan, presented right in the Cinecittà Studios by Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, and from the launch of the Industrial Plan Cinecittà 2022-2026.