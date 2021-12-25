“Cinecomics are true art”

Since the Internet was invented, we are sure that Spider-Man has never been talked about so much. No Way Home his climb to success continues undaunted, convincing critics from all over the world. According to a film critic, the film could indeed have an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Although superhero films are a guaranteed success at the box office, in recent years they have earned the antipathy of historical figures of the cinema.

Characters like Ridley Scott and Paul Thomas Anderson have already raised their criticisms in the past. Italian-American director Martin Scorsese said he doesn’t consider cinecomics an integral part of cinema.

Tom Holland has defended the biggest film of his career so far, given the chance to win one or more statuettes in March.

Tom Holland’s answer

Tom Holland, certainly the most sought-after actor of the month, wanted to respond to Scorsese’s statements, which, although they date back to a couple of years ago, still find their space on social media.

“You might ask Martin Scorsese” Would you like to make a Marvel movie? ” but he wouldn’t have a clue what it is because he’s never shot one. In my career I have acted in both Marvel films and films that have had their space at the Oscars And the only difference, I’m serious, is that a Marvel movie costs a lot more compared to a normal film. But the way a character is built, how a director develops a story arc and his characters are all done the same, just on a different scale. So I believe they are true art. “

The British actor made his debut in The Impossible, a Spanish film dating back to 2012 with Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor and since 2016 is the new Spider-Man. Tom Holland also starred in The Streets of Evil, where we see a decidedly darker interpretation than Peter Parker’s carefree one. It is available on Netflix.

“When you work on this type of film, you know that for better or worse millions of people will see it. If, on the other hand, we are talking about a small indie film, we are talking about a much lower number. There are two different types of pressure. I mean, you can ask Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson for confirmation. They are actors who have acted in films “worthy of an Oscar”And in superhero movies. I’m sure they would tell you the same thing. “

Commodorini, what treatment do you think should be reserved for cinecomics? Let us know with a comment!

Source: Indiewire