CINEDIK – The cinema releases of 30/11

It’s the end of November. The temperatures drop, we wait for the gifts to come under the tree or for the snow to start falling. To help you get through this period without getting too impatient, CINEDIK has unearthed the films to see in theaters this week, and we promise you great things.

French cinema is also celebrating at the end of the year with several proposals in totally varied genres.

Smoking makes you cough

The wacky Quentin Dupieux returns with his second film this year (he had released Incredible but true in June) where we find Anaïs Demoustier, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Lacoste, Oulaya Amamra or even Jean-Pascal Zadi. The film tells the story of a group of superheroes, the “Tabac Force” who are ordered to take a break to strengthen the bonds of their team, except that it will very quickly leave in anything.

Annie Anger

A year before the arrival of the Veil law in France, women unite and fight for their bodies to belong to them and for them to have the right to have an abortion. Blandine Lenoir returns with a film on themes that are old but still firmly rooted in our present (the Veil law has just been included in the Constitution). Laure Calamy plays the main role alongside Zita Hanrot and India Hair.

[Cinéma] Discover the trailer for Annie Colère, the new feature film by Blandine Lenoir (Aurore) with Laure Calamy, Zita Hanrot, India Hair and Rosemary Standley in the cast.

Theatrical release is scheduled for November 30.#AnnieColère pic.twitter.com/VIWSFMqx6q — SeriesDeFilms (@SeriesDeFilms) October 18, 2022

The high school student

Vincent Lacoste is definitely everywhere this week, and it’s no surprise to see him return under the orders of Christophe Honoré. He plays here the posture of the big brother in a family which has just been affected by the death of the father in a car accident. He welcomes his younger brother to Paris, about to return to high school, who sees his life completely turned upside down, listening only to his desires.

My dates with Leo

Nancy Strokes has led a peaceful life so far, with a rather tidy teaching job. Retired and widowed, she decides to give a touch of madness to her life and hires the young Leo Grande, escort boy. A film that sweeps across many subjects and questions our fantasies and taboos. Under the leadership of Sophie Hyde, the duo Emma Thompson – Daryl McCormack seeks to captivate the viewer.

Enzo The Croco

The Primm family is moving, which means a drastic change for all its members. But by radical, they perhaps did not mean living with a giant crocodile who can sing. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the film counts Javier Bardem and singer Shawn Mendes (as a crocodile) in its cast. The family movie of the week.

Friendships sometimes come from the most unexpected places. 🐊🎵

Discover the new trailer for Enzo Le Croco, with Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu, on November 30 in your CGR cinemas. pic.twitter.com/zudLCYSzNE — CGR Cinemas (@CGRCinemas) September 20, 2022

The other outings of the week

THE TORRENT, thriller where a woman disappears in a storm after a big argument at the marital home. Directed by Anne Le Ny.

SHE WILL, fantastic film where a nurse and her patient develop a special relationship in the midst of strange mystical phenomena. Directed by Charlotte Colbert.



AIDS REVOLUTION, documentary on the importance of the arrival of AIDS in the world and the vision that is made of it today. Directed by Frederic Chaudier.

VIOLENT NIGHT, horror film where Santa Claus comes to the aid of a family taken hostage by criminals, giving rise to a bloody fight. Directed by Tommy Wirkola.

cow, documentary that aims to reconnect us with nature through here the importance of cows in our society. Directed by Andrea Arnold.

DAYS, romantic drama where a man weakened by illnesses and treatments will bind himself with a strong love for the man who soothes his ills. Directed by Tsai Ming-Iiang.

MUSEUM, documentary that shows visitors to Auschwitz-Brikenau discovering the atrocities that took place in these lands. Directed by Jonathan Levy.

COLOMBIA IN MY ARMS, documentary that recounts the chaos that reigns in Colombia in the midst of a political revolution. Directed by Jenni Kivistö and Jussi Rastas.

Have a good cinema week everyone and see you next week!



