CINEMA ?? 007, the spy who loved them (all)

It is not James Bond’s fault, if by his side – in every film – the production places a hottie who is often doomed to death, but never before having spent at least one night fluttering the sheets of the British secret agent. It was Ian Fleming himself, the inventor of the character, who understood the power of the “hottie-spy” combination, who even managed to frame the female figure within precise canons: maximum age 25 years, beautiful to faint, brash, decisive , careerist and attracted like honey by the rogue charm of Bond, James Bond.

It will be like this again in “No Time To Die”, the 25th chapter of the series linked to the legendary figure of James Bond, now close to arriving in theaters. It is the fifth time for Daniel Craig, sixth interpreter of the secret agent with license to kill who made his film debut in 1962.

And while waiting to see Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas, the next two female protagonists, fall into the arms of 007, it’s worth getting ready, giving a brush up on the most famous Bond Girls of the past, a role that sometimes meant the first step for dazzling careers, but also the destiny of being stuck forever in the part.

Impossible not to start with Ursula Andress, the Honey Ryder of “License to Kill”, the first film of the saga, dated 1962 and entrusted to the stinking half smile of Connery, for many still today the true, unique and irreplaceable James Bond. The scene in which Ursula comes out of the water in a bikini, despite being rather chaste compared to what we are used to today, has entered the history of cinema and is worth the film. In 1964, the English Shirley Eaton dies painted gold in “Mission Goldfinger”, while her colleague Honor Blackman enters the legend as the beautiful and ruthless pilot Pussy Galore.

Then times change and even 007: Sean Connery, frightened by the idea of ​​being the agent who drinks “agitated, not shaken” for life, hands over the scepter to Roger Moore, an Englishman with innate elegance who will fill the role for seven times. On her debut in “Live and Let Die”, in 1973, Roger found at his side “Solitaire”, the character of Jane Seymour, and the following year the sensual Swedish blonde Britt Ekland, “Miss Goodnight” in “The man from the golden gun “.

The seventies are about to end, there is an air of the Cold War and even James Bond has to contend with the bad Russians: things don’t go so badly for him, since for “The Spy Who Loved Me”, 007 finds himself having to do with Major Anya Amasova, better known as Barbara Bach, future wife of Ringo Starr, drummer of the Beatles.

In the Eighties Corinne Clery, Carol Bouquet and Grace Jones also dress (and undress) the role of Bond Girl, leaving more or less their mark, but the most beautiful gallery makes a must stop in 1997: Bond has now become Pierce Brosnan, and alongside him appears Paris, aka Teri Hatcher, one of the future “desperate housewives”, followed two years later by a heart-pounding pairing for “The world is not enough”: Denise Richards and Sophie Marceau, ex enfant prodige French of the adolescent “Time of apples”. In the film she appeared with a quick death also for Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

Pierce Brosnan greets the role of James Bond in 2002 with “Death Can Wait”, and to celebrate Jinx, a colleague of his, aka Halle Berry, who pays homage to Ursula Andress emerging from the waters. In 2006 Daniel Craig arrives, the 007 in charge, who in “Casino Royale” falls in love (obviously reciprocated) with Vesper Lynd, the Parisian actress Eva Green launched by Bertolucci three years earlier. He does not do too badly in “Quantum of Solace” (2008), in which Bond has a good time with the English Gemma Arterton and the Russian Olga Kurylenko, followed by the French girl from tachicarida Bérénice Marlohe, Sévérine in “Skyfall”, a 2012 film .

In 2015, in “Specter”, Bond seeks consolation first in the arms of Léa Seydoux and immediately after in those of Monica Bellucci, in the role of the busty Italian widow Lucia Sciarra.