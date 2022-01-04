Cinema: 5 unmissable films to see in January

Ben Affleck in the movie The tender bar Claire Folger / © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

2. Brazen – January 13, Netflix

The pink thriller with Alyssa Milano (Witches) is based on the novel Desire runs on the wire by Nora Roberts. The actress plays Grace, a mystery writer who gets involved in the murder of her sister, victim of an online sex scandal. However, Ed (Sam Page, beloved in The bold type), a rather pragmatic detective played by Sam Page, is already on the trail of the killer, but the situation quickly degenerates. From literary fiction, then, Grace finds herself involved in a real crime … and moreover concerning one of the people she loves most in the world. In the meantime, however, between a secret and a lie, the woman begins to have feelings for the policeman.

Alyssa Milano in the film Brazen Sergei Bachlakov / Netflix

3. Spencer – January 20, at the cinema

Kristen Stewart stages one of the more rarefied and ethereal versions of Lady Diana on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of her death. Pablo Larrain uses little dialogue and a lot of music to retrace not only the public figure, but also the private aspect of wife and mother. In the painful weekend preceding the divorce decision from Prince Charles, the British royal family did reunites for the Christmas holidays, but the air is far from festive. For the occasion, the former Twilight starlet even manages to keep her usual grimaces at bay, trying to work by subtraction. The meticulous reconstruction, especially in the look of the protagonist, is the result of a long research and has given good results.

Kristen Stewart in the film Spencer

4. The fair of illusions – January 27, at the cinema

The story, based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham, tells of a handsome carousel / con artist (Bradley Cooper) romantically involved with a sophisticated psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett), his accomplice. These two, apparently so refined, are incredibly dangerous and they are accompanied by a group of varied characters, at the amusement park, the ideal setting to score their shots.

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in the film The fair of illusions KERRY HAYES

5. 4th half – 5th January, Netflix

The theory of soul mates is tested by a dinner with four singles. Technically each of these guys (played by Ilenia Pastorelli, Matilde Gioli, Giuseppe Maggio and Matteo Martari) is the classic half of the apple but it is not clear whether they will find love right at this table. Whether it is strategy or fate, it doesn’t matter: this one very romantic film it challenges fate to understand which sentimental saying is based on a scientific foundation. Or maybe not?