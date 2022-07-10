Cinema al carrer ia la Mar in Benissa, schedules and movies

Benissa City Council has prepared a new edition of the cinema al carrer ia la mar within the framework of the Viu l’Estiu a Benissa programme, on Tuesdays in the town and on Thursdays in La Fustera from 10 pm.

This is the poster for the month of July:

Tuesday July 12: Who is who. 2020. FR (Not recommended for children under 7 years old)

Review (by Filmaffinity): One morning, the Morels wake up with a big problem. They discover that their minds have been switched and each of them is trapped in the body of another family member! Chacha, 6 years old, is in the body of the father, the father in the body of his teenage son, the son in the body of the older sister, the older sister in the body of the mother and the mother in the body of Chacha … Are you lost? They too. And this is just the beginning.

Thursday July 14: Palm Springs. 2020. USA

Review (by Filmaffinity): When carefree Nyles and his reluctant bridesmaid Sarah get the chance to run into each other at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they find themselves unable to escape the venue and each other. (FILMAFFINITY)

Tuesday July 19: 4 Guys and this. 2020. United Kingdom. (For the entire family)

Review (by Filmaffinity): A group of children spending a few days on vacation in the city of Cornwall discover a magical being on the beach with the power to make their dreams come true. (FILMAFFINITY)

Thursday July 21: Peter Rabbit 2, on the run. 2021. USA. (Not recommended for children under 7 years old)

Review (by Filmaffinity): The garden was just the beginning! Peter and his adorable friends are back for more adventures in “Peter Rabbit 2 On The Run.” Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have made up as a family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Venturing beyond the garden, Peter heads into the city’s less than desirable streets where his pranks are best appreciated, but when his furry family is in danger, Peter must decide what kind of rabbit he wants to be.

Tuesday, July 26: Full train, destination Asturias. 2021. (Not recommended for children under 7 years old)

Review by Filmaffinity: When Ricardo, a responsible father focused on his son, decides to take him to a camp in Asturias by night train, some parents suggest that he also take several of their children. However, they do not count on him accompanying them at the last minute Felipe, grandfather of two of the children, an extravagant and irresponsible guy. When the train starts without Ricardo or Felipe, but with the children alone inside, a crazy chase will begin on the part of the father and grandfather to catch up with the train, and a crazy trip on the part of the children, where they will do all the pranks that are not they would never dare to do in front of their elders.

Thursday July 28: Space Jam. New Legends. 2021. USA. Film for children from 6 years.

Reviewed by Filmaffinity: NBA superstar LeBron James joins Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes in this long-awaited sequel.

August

Tuesday, August 2: Spirit, indomitable 2. 2021. USA. Film for children from 6 years.

Reviewed by Filmaffinity: Lucky Prescott’s life changes forever when he moves from his big city home to a small frontier town where he befriends a wild horse named Spirit. (FILMAFFINITY)

Thursday, August 4: La Vuelta a casa de mi hija. 2021. FR.

Review by Filmaffinity: In this sequel to “Back to my mother’s house” (2016) this time it is the mother Jacqueline, who is doing construction work at home, the one who is forced to go live for a few days at her eldest daughter Carole’s house and his son-in-law, both in full couples therapy. The “some days” end up becoming “some months”. And in all that time, Jacqueline feels at home with her, she prepares dinners, monopolizes the television, changes the kitchen… (FILMAFFINITY)

Tuesday August 9: Jungle Cruise. 2021. USA.

Reviewed by Filmaffinity: Early 20th Century. Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that travels through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank takes scientist Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) on his boat. His mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. Of course, their goal will not be easy, and on their adventure they will encounter all kinds of difficulties, as well as a German expedition that is also looking for this tree with healing properties. Movie based on a Disneyland attraction.

Thursday, August 11: Raya and the last dragon. 2021. USA. Movie for children over 6 years.

Review by Filmaffinity: In the fantastical world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together long ago in perfect harmony. But when evil forces threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same evil forces have returned and Raya, a lone warrior, will have to find the last legendary dragon to rebuild a destroyed world and bring her people back together.

Tuesday, August 16: Boss Baby: Family Business. 2021. USA. Animation

Review by Filmaffinity: The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

Thursday, August 18: The other bodyguard 2. 2021. USA.

Review by Filmaffinity: Sequel to ‘The other bodyguard’ (2017). Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hit man Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) are back on a new mission to ensure peace and stability in Europe. Bryce, still under investigation and unlicensed, is enjoying his sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), Darius’s impulsive and dangerous wife, reappears to help her free her husband and fight a worldwide plot in which involves an evil Greek (Antonio Banderas) and a famous ex-agent (Morgan Freeman).

Tuesday August 23: Free Guy, taking control. 2021. USA.

Reviewed by Filmaffinity: Guy (Ryan Reynolds) works as a bank teller, and he is a cheerful and lonely guy whose day is not made bitter. Even if he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery of his, he still smiles like nothing happened. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

Thursday August 25: Once upon a time. 2020. USA

Review by Filmaffinity: Before Alice went into Wonderland and Peter became Pan, they were brothers. After their older brother dies in a tragic accident, they try to save their parents from the downward spiral of despair, until finally they are forced to choose between their home and their imagination, thus creating the prelude to their iconic trips to the Land of Wonders. Marvelous and Neverland. (FILMAFFINITY)