Cinema al Nuovo, Astoria and Garibaldi from January 26th to February 2nd

CINEMA / THEATER THE NEW LA SPEZIA

Wednesday 26 January

17.00-20.30 I WAS IN WAR AND I DID NOT KNOW based on the novel of the same name by Alberto Torregiani

19.00 VAMPYR (Restored version of the Cineteca di Bologna)

Thursday 27 January 3.00 pm 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY (By popular demand)

AT 4.45 pm THAT DAY YOU WILL BE (Memorial Day)

18.30 DON’T LOOK UP (By popular demand)

9.00 pm ANNE’S CHOICE (Europe Direct free admission offered by the Province)

Friday 28 January

3.15 pm THAT DAY YOU WILL BE (Memorial Day)

17.00-19.00 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY

9.00 pm DON’T LOOK UP (By popular demand)

Saturday 29 January

15.00-18.00-21.00 ENNIO (National Preview)

Sunday 30 January

15.00-18.00-21.00 ENNIO (National Preview)

Monday 31 January

3.00 pm 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY

AT 4.45 pm THAT DAY YOU WILL BE (Memorial Day)

18.30 DON’T LOOK UP (By popular demand)

9.00 pm THE NAKED MOUNTAIN (Cinema and Mountain Review)

Tuesday 1 February

3.00 pm 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY

AT 4.45 pm THAT DAY YOU WILL BE (Memorial Day)

18.30 DON’T LOOK UP (By popular demand)

9.00 pm THE NAKED MOUNTAIN (Cinema and Mountain Review)

Wednesday 2 February

3.00 pm THAT DAY YOU WILL BE (Memorial Day)

HOURS 16.45-21.15 7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY (By popular demand)

18.30 DON’T LOOK UP (By popular demand)

CINEMA / THEATER ASTORIA LERICI

Wednesday 26 January

REST

Thursday 27 January

9.00 pm THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Friday 28 January

9.00 pm THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Saturday 29 January

15.30-18.15-21.00 THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Sunday 30 January

15.30-18.15-21.00 THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Monday 31 January

9.00 pm THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Tuesday 1 February

REST

Wednesday 2 February

REST

CINEMA / THEATER GARIBALDI CARRARA

Wednesday 26 January

REST

Thursday 27 January

9.00 pm THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Friday 28 January

9.00 pm THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Saturday 29 January

HOURS 16.00 THE WOLF AND THE LION (Families at the Cinema)

18.00-21.00 THE ILLUSION FAIR (7 Critics Choice Award nominations)

Sunday 30 January

AT 15.30 THE WOLF AND THE LION (Famiglie la Cinema)

5.30-8.30 pm THE ILLUSION FAIR (7 Critics Choice Award nominations)

Monday 31 January

9.00 pm THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS (7 nominations for Critics Choice Award)

Tuesday 1 February

REST

Wednesday 2 February

REST

I WAS IN WAR AND I DID NOT KNOW After more than thirty years of fleeing, the PAC terrorist Cesare Battisti was arrested in Bolivia and handed over to Italy to serve his sentence. The book traces that tragic day when the Torregiani goldsmith was killed by hired assassins. His son, Alberto Torregiani was wounded in the ambush and from that day suffered the ordeal of a wheelchair due to a bullet that hit him in the back. The book truth, uncomfortable, raw … retraces those moments, the days of joy preceding the ambush, the second life of Alberto and the considerations that led a boy to wonder why so much pain and so much wickedness.

VAMPYR A dreamlike horror, one of the great films in the history of cinema, one of the most enigmatic and engaging adventures that the eyes of the spectators have ever encountered. “Vampyr” by Carl Theodor Dreyer, in the edition restored by the Deutsche Kinematek and the Cineteca di Bologna, Dreyer’s first sound work, shot in 1932, is screened in the original German version with Italian subtitles. In “Vampyr” the source of inspiration used by the Danish filmmaker to tell a story of vampires, is no longer the novel by Bram Stoker as it had more often happened up to that moment, but the novel by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu. Starting from those pages, a fantastic film is born, a film of fog, luminescence, of few words, of terrifying noises. The first screening took place in Berlin on May 6, 1932 and was a colossal fiasco. Dreyer’s avant-garde was not understood by the public. But today we can say that his jewel made history. This is one of the rare occasions to see him in the cinema.

7 WOMEN AND A MYSTERY It’s Christmas and Susanna (Diana Del Bufalo) returns to the large country villa where she grew up. Here she finds her mother Margherita (Margherita Buy), her grandmother Rachele (Ornella Vanoni), her aunt Agostina (Sabrina Impacciatore) and her younger sister Caterina (Bendetta Porcaroli) waiting for her. The tensions between them do not take long to make themselves felt, it is immediately clear that each has something to hide

THAT DAY YOU WILL BE from a play by his Proton Theater, Mundruczó returns to Cannes with an opera in three episodes, three historical periods, three generations of a family of Jewish origin: a genealogical investigation into the legacy of trauma and stigma, fragility and behavioral patterns / interpretative, from the rubble of the Second World War to the global and xenophobic melting pot of today.

DON’T LOOK UP film directed by Adam McKay, tells of how Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio https://www.comingsoon.it/personaggi/leonardo-dicaprio/338/biography/) together with Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence https: // www. comingsoon.it/personaggi/jennifer-lawrence/226714/biography/), an astronomy student close to graduation, during their research they make a terrible discovery: a comet, the size of Everest, has entered the orbit of the solar system and is on a collision course with our planet. The two are scrambling to warn competent authorities of the possible impact, but no one seems to be interested in the seriousness of this threat, which would risk destroying the Earth and its inhabitants. Communicating to the population what could enter our atmosphere seems too uncomfortable and alarmist a warning to give.

ANNE’S CHOICE France, 1963. Anne loves literature and has decided to make it a profession, fleeing a proletarian destiny. On the benches she is brilliant, on the dance floor as well. Between a beer and a twist, she dribbles the men who want her like in a romance novel. But she Anne she prefers high literature and she sinks her blue eyes between the pages of Sartre and Camus. In an environment and in a country that condemns her desire for her and looks with suspicion at her difference, Anne discovers one day that she is pregnant and deprived of the freedom to decide about her own body and her future. Meanwhile, she counts the weeks and tries desperately to find a solution

ENNIO Giuseppe Tornatore’s mastery of work between anecdotes and film archives, a seductive revelation that one would never want to end. Only a few notes are needed to recognize a music composed by the great Ennio Morricone. Yes, because, in fact, the famous Roman composer was a real source of pride for Italian cinema (and not only). Admired all over the world, imitated by numerous other composers, a source of inspiration for thousands of artists and capable of giving the films he sets to music an unmistakable character

THE NAKED MOUNTAIN On 26 February 2016 Alex Txikon, together with the Pakistani Ali Sadpara and the Italian Simone Moro, reached the summit of Nanga Parbat at 8,126 meters. It was the first successful winter ascent to the summit of what is called the bare mountain or, worse, the killer mountain. This documentary tells the story of the company.

THE FAIR OF ILLUSIONS film directed by Guillermo del Toro, with Brandley Cooper in the guise of a young carousel, as well as a skilled scammer. The boy, in fact, has the ability to manipulate people with a few precise words. To score his cheats, the man conquers a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) with whom he will collaborate, who turns out to be even more dangerous than him. The woman is a corrupt manipulator who, at some point, begins to deceive him too.

THE WOLF AND THE LION Alma is a promising young pianist, competing for the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The death of her grandfather brings her back, however, urgently to the Canadian woods where she spent her childhood. Here she makes friends with the arctic wolf female to whom her grandfather used to offer hospitality and, one morning, after a violent storm, she literally finds herself in her hands a lion cub, who escaped an emergency plane landing. When the she-wolf also brings her cub into Alma’s house, the wolf cub and the lion cub become inseparable. But mother wolf suddenly disappears and Alma doesn’t feel like leaving: now it’s up to her to be the mother of the two animals and make sure that nothing bad happens to them.