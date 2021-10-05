News

Cinema, all films out in October

51 films will be released in cinemas in October. Here are the titles and the days when they will be released in cinemas.

Titane: a film by Julia Ducournau. With Vincent Lindon, Agathe Rousselle, Garance Marillier, Lais Salameh, Dominique Frot. It came out on October 1st.

Until the last breath: a film by Jean-Luc Godard. With Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville, Henri-Jacques Huet. Released 4 October 2021.

Freaks out: A film by Gabriele Mainetti. With Claudio Santamaria, Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto, Giancarlo Martini. Released October 28, 2021.

Night effect: a film by François Truffaut. With Jacqueline Bisset, François Truffaut, Valentina Cortese, Jean-Pierre Aumont, Alexandra Stewart. Released October 25, 2021.

The Catholic School: a film by Stefano Mordini. With Benedetta Porcaroli, Riccardo Scamarcio, Jasmine Trinca, Valentina Cervi, Corrado Invernizzi. Released October 7, 2021.

To Chiara: a film by Jonas Carpignano. With Swamy Rotolo, Claudio Rotolo, Greece Rotolo, Giuseppina Palumbo, Giorgia Rotolo. Released October 7, 2021.

Madres paralelas: a film by Pedro Almodóvar. With Penélope Cruz, Rossy De Palma, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Julieta Serrano, Milena Smit. Released October 28, 2021.

Ariaferma: a film by Leonardo Di Costanzo. With Toni Servillo, Silvio Orlando, Fabrizio Ferracane, Salvatore Striano, Roberto De Francesco. Released October 14, 2021.

Baby boss 2: a Tom McGrath film. With Amy Sedaris, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow. Released October 7, 2021.

Venom – The fury of carnage: a film by Andy Serkis. With Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham. Released October 14, 2021.

The man who sold his skin: a film by Kaouther Ben Hania. With Monica Bellucci, Koen De Bouw, Husam Chadat, Rupert Wynne-James, Adrienne Mei Irving. Released October 7, 2021.

A son: a film by Mehdi Barsaoui. With Sami Bouajila, Najla ben Abdallah, Youssef Khemiri, Slah Msadek, Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa. Released October 21, 2021.

The emotional material: a film by Sergio Castellitto. With Bérénice Bejo, Sergio Castellitto, Matilda De Angelis, Clementino, Nassim Lyes. Released October 7, 2021.

The Cave: a film by Feras Fayyad. With Amani Ballour. Released 4 October 2021.

Ezio Bosso – The things that remain: a film by Giorgio Verdelli. Released 4 October 2021.

I am here: an Eric Lartigau film. With Alain Chabat, Doona Bae, Ilian Bergala, Blanche Gardin, Delphine Gleize. Released October 14, 2021.

Halloween Kills: a David Gordon Green film. With Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak. Released October 21, 2021.

The last Duel: a Ridley Scott film. With Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter. Released October 14, 2021.

Watermark: a film by Jennifer Baichwal, Edward Burtynsky. Released October 14, 2021.

Days: a film by Tsai Ming-liang. With Anong Houngheuangsy, Lee Kang-Sheng. Released October 14, 2021.

Salvatore – The shoemaker of dreams: a film by Luca Guadagnino. Released 11 October 2021.

Antlers: a Scott Cooper film. With Jesse Plemons, Rory Cochrane, Arlo Hajdu, Cody Davis, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze. Released October 28, 2021.

Marilyn has black eyes: a film by Simone Godano. With Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Thomas Trabacchi, Mario Pirrello, Andrea Di Casa. Released October 14, 2021.

# DeAndrè story of an employee: a film by Roberta Lena. With Cristiano De André, Dori Ghezzi. Released October 25, 2021.

Welcome back dad: a film by Domenico Fortunato. With Donatella Finocchiaro, Domenico Fortunato, Riccardo Mandolini, Giuliana Simeone. Released October 7, 2021.

A white white day: a film by Hlynur Palmason. With Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Sara Dögg Ásgeirsdóttir. Released October 28, 2021.

Piazzolla, the tango revolution: a film by Daniel Rosenfeld. With Astor Piazzolla, Daniel Piazzolla. Release 8 October 2021.

L’Arminuta: a film by Giuseppe Bonito. With Sofia Fiore, Vanessa Scalera, Fabrizio Ferracane, Elena Lietti, Carlotta De Leonardis. Released October 21, 2021.

Time is up: a film by Elisa Amoruso. With Bella Thorne, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Benjamin Mascolo, Roberto Davide, Nikolay Moss. Released October 25, 2021.

I’m your man: a film by Maria Schrader. With Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Annika Meier, Maren Eggert. Released October 14, 2021.

The giants: a film by Bonifacio Angius. With Bonifacio Angius, Stefano Deffenu, Michele Manca, Riccardo Bombagi, Stefano Manca. Released October 21, 2021.

The godmother: a film by Jean-Paul Salomé. With Isabelle Huppert, Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Liliane Rovère, Iris Bry. Released October 14, 2021.

Petite maman: a film by Céline Sciamma. With Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse, Stéphane Varupenne, Margot Abascal. Released October 21, 2021.

Ron, an unscheduled friend: a film by Jean-Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith. With Pasquale Petrolo, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Dylan Grazer, Bentley Kalu, Jean-Philippe Vine. Released October 21, 2021.

France: a film by Bruno Dumont. With Léa Seydoux, Juliane Köhler, Benjamin Biolay, Blanche Gardin, Emanuele Arioli. Released October 21, 2021.

With all my heart: a film by Vincenzo Salemme. With Vincenzo Salemme, Serena Autieri, Cristina Donadio, Maurizio Casagrande, Vincenzo Borrino. Released October 7, 2021.

200 meters: a film by Ameen Nayfeh. With Ali Suliman, Anna Unterberger, Motaz Malhees, Lana Zreik, Gassan Abbas. Released October 28, 2021.

Yara: a film by Marco Tullio Giordana. With Isabella Ragonese, Alessio Boni. Released October 18, 2021.

Venice: infinite avant-garde: a film by Michele Mally. With Lella Costa. Released 11 October 2021.

The Addams Family 2: a film by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon. Released October 28, 2021.

City Hall: a film by Frederick Wiseman. Released October 18, 2021.

The velvet underground: a film by Todd Haynes. With Lou Reed, John Cale, Maureen Tucker, Sterling Morrison. Released October 15, 2021.

Les promesses: a film by Amanda Sthers. With Kelly Reilly, Jean Reno, Cara Theobold, Pierfrancesco Favino, Deepak Verma. Released October 28, 2021.

Soles of wind – stories by Goffredo Fofi: a film by Felice Pesoli. With Goffredo Fofi. Released October 7, 2021.

The best. Marco Pantani: a film by Paolo Santolini. Released October 18, 2021.

The italian banker: a film by Alessandro Rossetto. With Fabio Sartor, Sandra Toffolatti, Mirko Artuso, Diego Ribon, Davide Sportelli. Released October 7, 2021.

A doctor’s night: a film by Guido Chiesa. With Diego Abatantuono, Frank Matano. Released October 28, 2021.

Isolation: a film by Michele Placido, Julia von Heinz, Olivier Guerpillon, Jaco Van Dormael, Michael Wintebottom. With Michele Placido, Andrea Bocelli, Roberto Bolle, Hans-Michel von Heinz, Julia von Heintz. Released 4 October 2021.

Upside down: a film by Luca Tornatore. With Alessandra Carrillo, Roberta De Santis, Gabriele Di Bello, Donatella Finocchiaro. Released October 21, 2021.

Ray’s story: a film by Giuseppe Di Renzo. With Ray Sugar Sandro. Release 8 October 2021.

Medium: a film by Massimo Paolucci. With Tony Sperandeo. Released October 14, 2021.

The Incorrigible: a film by Manuel Coser. With Alberto Maron. Released October 15, 2021.

