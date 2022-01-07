Cinema, all the most anticipated films of 2022. From Avatar to Black Panther

In the hope that 2022 does not start uphill for the cinema, and that cinemas are not subject to new restrictions on the number of admitted spectators, let’s take a look at the most interesting and anticipated titles of the new year.

Since January 1st, the cinematic year begins with a 20-year awaited film. Matrix Resurrections, reboot or sequel if you prefer, takes us back to the sci-fi atmosphere of the Matrix, created in the now distant 1999 by the brothers Wachowski directors who made Keanu Reeves a global superstar, and led to pseudo-philosophical discussions on the parallel world of the Matrix, in which Neo and Trinity, respectively Reeves and actress Carrie-Anne Moss, led by Morpheus (at the time Laurence Fishburne), now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (already seen in Aquaman) tried to oppose the power of the machines.

Expected by the little ones, thanks to the takings of the two previous films, the couple of most famous youtubers in Italy, Sofì and him, arrive on January 1st, with the third film, Me against you – lost in time.

A leap of just a month, and in February a new film inspired by the timeless novels of Agatha Christie comes out, Murder on the Nile, in cinemas from 10 February, brings the director Kenneth Branagh, former director of Assassinio sull’Orient Express, in the role of the legendary detective with an infallible nose, Hercule Poirot to sail the Nile in an elegant steamboat, where obviously a tragedy will take place to solve. to Egypt aboard an elegant steamship, where a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Also in the cast is Gal Gadot, formerly Wonder Woman.

Huge, as always, the wait for the latest film by Martin Scorsese, who after the excellent The Irishman, returns to collaborate with Leonardo Di Caprio, interpreter of Killers of the Flower Moon, adaptation of the book of the same name by David Grann, which investigates the real murders of some members of the Osage Nation, a Native American population of Osage County. The film, whose release date is yet to be defined, is set in the 1920s, and tells the discovery of oil in the land of the natives, while an embryonic FBI investigates a trail of violence that has erupted in those lands. In addition to Di Caprio, also Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro.

The Tuscan comedian, Leonardo Pieraccioni, returns with a new comedy that comes out on the day of lovers, on February 14th. The sex of angels, with Sabrina Ferilli and Marcello Fonte. The film tells the story of Don Simone (Pieraccioni), a frontier priest, at the head of a church that is always in trouble and never visited by kids who prefer social media. Believing himself heir to a fortune left by an uncle, for years in Switzerland, where in reality he will discover much more.

The date of Drought, the new film by Paolo Virzì, which takes us to a Rome hit by an unexpected drought, where in fact there has been no rain for three years now. A thirsty city where a chorus of characters moves, including Monica Bellucci, Vinicio Marchioni and Valerio Mastandrea.

In March, the 3, the release day of The Batman, probably the most anticipated film of 2022. The new batman reboot, with the face of Robert Pattinson. It will undoubtedly be one of the top takings of the year.

The ex-King Midas of the box office, Tom Cruise, tries to return to the ancient glories with two titles of sure appeal. The first is Top Gun: Maverick, in which he returns in the role of the captain of the air force, cult character of the Eighties. The film after 36 years, will be released in May 2022. In the cast there is also Val Kilmer, in the role of Iceman, while the female lead will be Jennifer Connely.

The second title for Tom Cruise is Mission: Impossible 7, (September 27) film shot in full pandemic, among other things also with some sequences in Rome and Venice. In addition to Cruise as super agent Ethan Hunt, we find Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

2022 predicts a flurry of Marvel titles, now the only films able to lift the fortunes of the box office and bring spectators to the cinema. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to an online ticketing company, is the most anticipated title of 2022. The first film was released in 2018, it was an unexpected success also thanks to the interpretation of the African American actor Chadwick Boseman, in the role of the first black superhero T’Challa, who in the meantime has passed away. So the question is, who will become the new Black Panther?

Following Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness titles that Marvel Comics fans will undoubtedly not miss. We also add to the list, a long-standing franchise, created by Steven Spielberg in the nineties, and which in the following three decades has been able to renew itself, let’s talk about Jurassic Park, which in June 2022 sees the release of Jurassic World: domination, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and with the glories of the first, iconic film, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

We close the review of the films to be released in 2022, with what is really the most anticipated film, for ten years now, the most innovative cinematic creature of the first decade of the new millennium, Avatar, created by James Cameron, who invented for the occasion new special effects and 3D, the real one. Here is 2022 is the year of Avatar 2, will arrive at the very end, next December. The sequel to the record-breaking film will star Sam Warthington and Zoe Saldana, whose characters have become parents, but another threat awaits them along with unexplored universes. Kate Winslet will also be in the cast, as well as Sigourney Weaver.

Last updated: Friday 7 January 2022, 09:41



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED