Cinema also arrives in space (and there will be Tom Cruise)

In space there are big changes in sight: at the end of 2024 the first space film production studio is expected to be launched into orbit. It is a module, called SEE-1, which will be docked to a private space station that should be part of the ISS: the company behind it is called Axiom Space and signed an agreement with the Space Entertainment Enterprise, as reported by CNBC.

Axiom Space two years ago won a contract with NASA for the construction of a new commercial space station, which will be docked to the ISS: when this space and commercial station is completed, approximately in 2028, it will separate from the ISS with the SEE-1 still docked.

The SEE-1 module will host television and film productions, musical or sporting events, which can be resumed in live streaming or broadcast on a deferred basis. According to the first advances, it is an inflatable module similar to a gigantic white sphere, which extends up to 6 meters in diameter and which contains all the equipment necessary for film or sports shooting.

The news of this space platform for cinematic use has “enticed” even an actor of the caliber of Tom Cruise, who came forward through his production house to use the module for his obviously “spatial” film, with shots actually taken in space and not reconstructed in graphics.

According to the first information on this mysterious film project, Tom Cruise will travel in space aboard the capsule SpaceX Crew Dragon, which is already used by astronauts traveling to and from the ISS: this therefore opens the door to a alternative use of the capsule, which can also be used to transport private citizens.

Tom Cruise’s project is still shrouded in mystery for now, but apparently he will not be the first to have made a film in space in any case: the Russian film will beat it on time “The Challenge”, which will be released in the first months of 2021 under the direction of Klim Shipenko.