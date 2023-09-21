cinema among algorithms

The September premiere season has started cinema on platforms Available in Spain. Following strict alphabetical order, amazon prime video Released five new titles last week, two of them, a million miles away And fifty pies for jane, self-made, special launch and little primary interest. The first appears to respond to the dictates of politically correct algorithms in its entry into science fiction through the story of a Hispanic, jose hernandezWho has become the first migrant agricultural worker to travel to space. The second, no less questionable, adapts a popular cookbook to create a song about friendship in which the veteran has slipped. bette midlerWho knows whether some bills will have to be paid or not.

even on stage bezos They Can Reclaim Sarah Polley’s Oscar-Nominated Feminist Statement they speakintergenerational comedy all about my fatherNew milestone in selective degradation Robert De Niroand French lover of deceptionWhose highlight of the plot of large-scale scandals on the Côte d’Azur is the presence of Isabelle Adjani or the popular François Cluzet (The Untouchables,









Waiting for the new and acclaimed movie Martin Scorsese The Moon KillerWhich will be released in theaters first (October), apple tv+ has yet to put any new movies in its September catalog, where everything is series, including the third season morning ShowLet’s hope it will be something better than the second one which destroyed all the achievements of the first one in the then picture of the television world. Me too,

Disney+ Remains faithful to its policy of exclusive products from the house and makes the most of all derivatives spin off, There’s a new documentary featuring a Chinese pianist lang lang A fast-paced, double-serving tribute to the Royal Philharmonic of London classic songs from disney moviesOf pinocchio To beauty and the Beast, This is actually a new version of real action and hero racial Standard bearer of September programming with products tied to the premiere of the new Pixar animated film primaryi.e. dear short Carl’s quote with characters from Aboveand a new one documentary film construction of whose title is Pure Chemistry: The Story of the Elementals,

fortunately, there is filminWho has recently acquired a long list of jewelry from the classic catalog Warner Bros., continues with its dual task of recovering for the home some of the best auteur films of the season and releasing for the first time in Spain other films that did not enter through theatrical distribution channels. In the latter, the winner of gold shell San Sebastian, in Romanian blue moonWritten by Alina Grigor, offers an interesting and oblique look at the effects of rural patriarchy on the life and future of a young student. Also unreleased in North American theaters reality Young faithfully recreates the FBI interrogation of Reality Winner (a wonderful one) Sydney Sweeney), was accused of unauthorized leaks of classified information regarding Russian government interference in the 2016 presidential election in which he won. Donald Trump,

Nor did the French’s latest films reach many Spanish cinemas. Christophe Honor ,dialogue with life), Austrian ismayerBy David Wagner, who recovers and brings out of the closet an Austrian army commander, or Spanish SikaBy Carla Subirana, a fable set on the Galician coast where legend and reality merge in a story of teenage initiation.

don’t miss even the great great freedom ,great freedom), also by the Austrian Sebastian Mies, winner of Golden Giraldillo 2021 at SEFF and an extraordinary role in an accurate prison-style exercise on the lives of homosexuals in post-war Germany franz rogowski, You can also watch documentaries from the beginning of the month juliet’s journeytribute to the great Juliet Serrano, who will be remembered by many for her roles in Almodovar’s films, whose testimony comes from Antonio Banderas, Rossi de Palma, Héctor Altair, Ana Belen and Nuria Espart in her life as an actress and her career journey. Overall, if there’s one essential film on filmin’ today, it’s Argentina. Lauquen TrainBy Laura Citarelli, to whom we dedicated an extensive article just last week.

hbo max spain It stands out as the platform most committed to Spanish cinema: one for allPortrait of a rural teacher’s life, by David Ilundan distancesElena Trappe’s generational diagnosis, killer of eccentricsHe thriller With Goesque Pretext starring Maribel Verdu, or good companieshas been added to its list so far this month, written by Silvia Munt, about the fight for abortion rights in Spain during the transition.

In Movistar+, eternal daughterWith a Double, by Joanna Hogg tilda swinton As mother and daughter in a dialogue of ghosts, the delicate and award-winning Irish film cool girlBaroque and overblown music leos carax with songs from sparks annetteOr the countless allegations against abuse and toxic masculinity Alice, darlingThe most interesting additions are.

Finally, and from now on, I am waiting for the great author’s titles to come out Christmas and weather oscar ,The Amazing Story of Henry Sugarby wes anderson murdererby david fincher Teacherby bradley cooper secret of a scamby Todd Haynes The Snow Societyby JA Bayona), Netflix Last Friday saw the global premiere of Chile’s new film Pablo Larraín, countAn original look at the dictator Augusto Pinochet From the Keys of Satire and Vampire Cinema with Powerful Black and White Beauty Courtesy of the Great Edward Lachman,