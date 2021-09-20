Cinema and art, Lars von Trier on show in Paris – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 20 – Radical and divisive, applauded and discussed, forty years of career with awards, the Danish director Lars von Trier arrives in Paris, at the Perrotin gallery, with 24 photographic images taken from his films more controversial, from Manderlay (2005) and Nymphomaniac (2013), from Melancholia, to Dogville (2003) and Antichrist (2009) in a succession that covers his entire long career starting as early as 1991 in Europe.



Each scene has a title and is worth in itself, treated as an independent work of art, printed on aluminum and for sale. The idea, explain the curators Anna Lena Vaney and Jens Otto Paludan, is to offer the visitor new food for thought and different readings of the most emblematic scenes of his films. In the meantime, a sequence that, from the image of Ophelia who was the poster of Melancholia (2011) to Escape from Dogville with Grace-Nicole Kidman lying in a fetal position among crates and crates of apples, reveals the very strong relationship of von Trier’s cinematography with the history of art, theater, epics, literature. And the continuous play of quotations and references present in his works. It is not a question of simple still photos, nor of a testimony on the creative phases, rather a “memento” of his work through frames taken from the very heart of the films and whose collection goes far beyond the idea of ​​a simple reconstruction. A set that from The Element of Crime (1984) to The House That Jack Built (2018), from Breaking the Waves (1996) to Dogville (2003), Antichrist (2009) or Melancholia (2011) and Nymphomaniac (2013) appears linked from a basic artistic coherence where what is often striking is the pictorial intensity, from the Ophelia of Melancholia that mentions the Pre-Raphaelite John Everett Millais to the woman lying on the rock, also in Melancholia where the reference to Giorgione is evident. In The Barque of Jack, for example, Delacroix’s Dante’s Boat is mentioned. The goal, as in the rest of the films, always seems the same, to go in search of the core of emotions, to investigate their subversive character. Entitled ARTvonTRIER, the exhibition will remain open until 4 October. (HANDLE).

