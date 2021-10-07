cinema and the irresistible attractions between human and artificial beings

On October 14th, distributed by Koch Media, the award-winning German sentimental comedy I’m Your Man, which tells a singular love story, arrives at the cinema. We take this opportunity to talk about the relationships between human and artificial beings told in other films.

In exactly one week, on Thursday 14 October, a very special and appreciated German sentimental comedy will arrive at the cinema, for the theme it deals with and for the way in which it does it. Let’s talk about I’m Your Man of the director Maria Schrader (Unorthodox), recent triumph at home ai German Film Awards, where he won like Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay And Best Actress. To play him in the main roles are Maren Eggert, who won for this film the Silver Bear for the Best Performance as a Protagonist, And Dan Stevens, which we have all loved in Downton Abbey and in the recent Eurovision Song Contest – The story of the Fire Saga.

I’m Your Man: Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

In the film, the English actor plays a robot prototype, created specifically to satisfy all the emotional needs of the woman he is destined for, and which is reluctantly tested by a scientist, with unimaginable consequences. It is a theme, that of the creation of artificial beings, of their ability to learn and evolve, which has always fascinated literature and cinema, since the time of silent cinema and the Maria of the masterpiece of Fritz Lang Metropolis, in 1927: can a robot or an android or any machine created by man develop true feelings? And what is it then that makes us human? Although the excellent I’m Your Man it cannot be defined in the strict sense as a science fiction film, it is an opportunity to revisit some more or less recent titles that have dealt with the issue of relations between humans and robots.

The wives factory

In this field, there are films that are born from original stories and others that take their cue from literature. In 1975 the English Bryan Forbes takes its cue from the homonymous satirical novel by Ira Levin (the author of Rosemary’s Baby) to realize The wives factory, first adaptation of the book. The story – in original The Stepford Wives – starring Joanna (Katherine Ross), a photographer who at her husband’s insistence leaves New York to live with her family in the boring town of Stepford, Connecticut, which has a peculiarity: the wives are all perfect housewives and compliant towards their husbands. After witnessing the transformation of the only two non-enslaved women into beings with no apparent will of their own and with very superficial interests, Joanna discovers the truth: they have been replaced by robots. Conceived as a satire of the clash between the feminism of the time and the male chauvinism of men who only want to be obeyed and satisfied in their basic needs, the book of Ira Levin it also has a thriller twist.

Her / Lei

Her from Spike Jonze, from 2013, is perhaps the most paradoxical film on this list, in the typical style of its original director, to which it earned the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Here the artificial intelligence, Samantha, of which the protagonist, the unhappy and lonely Theodore Twomby – an extraordinary Joaquin Phoenix – falls in love, does not even have a body, similar or not to the human one. It is only a voice (the one of Scarlett Johansson in original) that belongs to a new operating system capable of expressing emotions. The idea of ​​this evocative and beautiful film (the evolving human / machine relationship is not successful) came to Spike Jonze from the curiosity that the so-called have caused him chatbot, with whom you can “converse” on the net and who sometimes give trivial answers but “learn” depending on what they are told or asked by users.

Blade Runner

In 1968 the great and bizarre science fiction author Philip K. Dick writes the futuristic “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”, published in Italy in 1971 as “The android hunter”, obviously better known as Blade Runner, from the beautiful film that Ridley Scott he draws from them in 1982. At the center of this dramatic story are the androids, called “replicants” or “leather works”, indistinguishable in all respects, at first sight, from human beings. But even they, used as slaves by humanity, develop human feelings when they can understand who they are. Driving a group of androids escaped from a colony is the desire for revenge, but these rebellious and ruthless beings, or at least the most evolved of them, are capable of also feeling love and compassion, in the face of their mortality. And Deckard’s hunter Harrison Ford, replicant or not, he falls in love with the beautiful Rachael di Sean Young. It is superfluous to add more about this masterpiece that everyone should know, in both versions mounted by Ridley Scott.

Bicentennial Man

Loading... Advertisements

In 1999 another brilliant science fiction writer, Isaac Asimov – the inventor of three laws of robotics on which most of the films and books dealing with artificial intelligence – publish along with Robert Silberberg “The Positronic Man” (from us “Robot NDR-113”), from which the two later draw “The Bicentennial Man”. From this story he comes out, greeted by controversial criticisms for excessive sweetness, Bicentennial Man from Chris Columbus. With a magnificent Robin Williams, the film tells the story of Andrew, a robot initially created as a domestic, who in contact with humans demonstrates empathic abilities, evolves and unites with a woman, managing to have his humanity recognized when he is, now bicentennial, on the deathbed, since for love he gave up his potential artificial immortality.

The perfect woman

And we come to the second and most recent version of Ira Levin’s novel “The Stepford Wives”. The perfect woman, with the most perfect of all actresses, Nicole Kidman in an initially brunette version, and an all-star cast that includes Bette Midler And Glenn Close, released in 2004. In the black comedy of Frank Oz women are not real robots but they have a nanochip implanted in the brain that allows men to control them. But there is still hope for them, as Joanna’s husband will eventually help her: better a real woman, with all her flaws, than a cyborg who agrees to everything but has no feelings. There is also a twist on who and why invented this technique, but if we were to recommend a film based on the original novel, the 1975 one remains the most faithful and interesting.

Me and Caterina

Alberto Sordi in many ways he was a precursor of our cinema, as director and actor, commenting on and anticipating the trends of our society. In 1980, for example, he directed and starred in comedy Me and Caterina, in which he tells the story of a typical Italian male who has problems with the real women in his life and who after having “fired” her, puts a robotic maid into the house, Caterina. The electronic maid develops feelings of possession towards him, to the point of alienating his lovers and threatening him with death if he does not treat her with devotion and respect, like a real woman. Undecided between satire of feminism and machismo, Sordi remains halfway between both, but successful or not (to date him in negative is also the appearance of the robot woman, which seems to be taken from the cartoon The great-grandchildren), Me and Caterina it still remains a unicum in Italian cinema today.

Ex Machina

Last but not least, in terms of importance, in this brief excursus that deals with the complex and (for now) imaginary relationships between human beings and automata created in our image and likeness, which were once thought at most as household appliances (it is not a case if robot derives from the Russian word “rabota”, work), it is Ex Machina, directed by Alex Garland in her directorial debut and released in 2015. The film features an artificial woman, Ava, created and held captive by a scientist. A young man falls in love with her, chosen by the designer to collaborate in the execution of the Turing test (if you have seen Blade Runner you know what we’re talking about) to determine if he’s self-conscious. The boy falls in love with Ava, but in this case the first law of Asimovian robotics does not apply, according to which a robot cannot harm or cause harm to a human being, and these unwary males will pay the price.

Between drama, comedy and paradox, the stories between humans and robots continue to fascinate us. I’m Your Man, arriving at the cinema in a week, will surprise you for the sensitivity and intelligence with which it treats this issue from a female point of view. To give you an idea of ​​what awaits you we propose this exclusive preview clip of the film, which is its fascinating and disconcerting beginning.