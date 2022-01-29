Cinema and video games, five other titles that we would entrust to as many famous directors | Cinema

Last week we played fantasy, imagining five video games entrusted to five different directors. Directors who, in our opinion, could be able to transport the mood of those universes so loved by players all over the world to the big screen. The biggest problem with current cinematic video game translations, in fact, is the inability to understand what the strengths of the original narrative are.

Cases in which filmmakers have managed to maintain the atmosphere so dear to gamers are very rare. Cases like that of silent Hill which, in 2006, came to the cinema thanks to the hand of Christophe Gans, director known to the general public for The pact of wolves. The transposition of the registered work Konami it has everything a commercial operation of this kind should have: a good cast, a solid script, and a masterful soundtrack. A result that can be obtained thanks to the direct involvement of Akira Yamaoka, famous composer closely (but not exclusively) linked to the video game market.

We are here today to continue this experiment, hoping to stimulate your imagination as well. Like last time, therefore, we invite you to let us know if you agree with our new list of five associations, which you can find below.

Alan Wake is a title that, since 2010, has been able to charm us with its great charm. Developed by the Finnish boys of Remedy Entertainment, this gripping supernatural thriller tells the story of a writer who finds himself trapped inside a book he doesn’t remember writing. Staying in the north ofEurope, our thoughts immediately went to André Øvredal, Norwegian director of the magnificent Troll Hunter and more than discreet Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Although Alan Wake is set in the United States, the ability of Øvredal in portraying the woods of the Norway could give the film a unique touch, far from the typical American transpositions.

Regarding Bioshock, we admit we have partially cheated. Back in 2008, the splendid work of Take-Two Interactive it was supposed to become a film directed by Gore Verbinski. Film that in 2013 was canceled because the director of Pirates of the Caribbean he asked for a budget of 200 million dollars, in the face of an offer from the production company of “only” 80 million. Universalalso, he wanted a PG-13 movie, to bring as many people as possible to the cinema. This brought everything to a head about eight weeks into filming, much to the disappointment of all the fans. That’s why we would like to see the author of The Ring And The cure from well-being directing Bioshock: why Verbinski he had already understood the costs involved in creating a blockbuster and the method of transposing a game with such dark tones to the cinema.

call of Duty is undoubtedly one of the most famous series of the entire video game industry. Despite the great variety of settings, over time we have learned to understand the strengths of the stories told by the companies underlying Activision. Stories full of spectacularity, explosions and characterized by situations on the verge of realism. That’s why, without a doubt, we would like it to be Michael Bay to direct a movie about COD. Furthermore, our choice of setting would fall on the “recent” Modern Warfare, able to mix sequences of urban warfare with moments in style Mission: Impossible.

Psychonauts 2 is undoubtedly one of the most interesting titles released last year. Developed by Double Fine under the masterful guidance of Tim Schafer, the story tells of Raz. Raz is a young man Psychonaut part of an agency that aims to probe the minds of potential criminals. So much madness we would like to see it transposed to the screen by Taika Waititi, a director able to mix the humor of What We Do in the Shadows with the emotional power of Jojo Rabbit. Seeing the New Zealand author working on such a particular animated film would be a dream. A dream that we hope will soon become reality.

We thought for a long time about who he might be the perfect director for Gears of War, video game series that mix science fiction with horror. After a careful examination, our fantacasting fell back on David Twohy, American author famous for giving birth to Pitch Black and the film series starring the Riddick from Vin Diesel. The dark tones of his works, mixed with some over-the-top action-style situations, seemed to us perfect for conveying the story of Marcus Fenix at Cinema.

Or at least: this is what we think.

