“Cinema Anni d’Oro Award” for the twentieth anniversary of the death of director Mauro Bolognini

After the success of the last edition, the highly anticipated “Golden Years Cinema Award” returns to animate the heart of the capital. This time the event will be held in the splendid setting of the Hotel Imperiale in via Veneto, 24 on 10 October 2021 at 7 pm on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the death of the director Mauro Bolognini. The choice of location was not accidental. The Hotel offers large elegant and refined spaces suitable for welcoming guests who will intervene in compliance with the regulations in force on Covid but not only. With this event, the famous and historic Via Veneto will return to shine and pulsate as in the days of the Dolce Vita.

The “Cinema Anni d’Oro Award”, strongly desired by Carlotta Bolognini, president of the award and artistic director as well as grandson of the director and creator of the award designers, will have as supervisor of the organization the Apulian Manager and Entrepreneur also known in the world of Startups of Research & Development, but above all in Territorial Strategic Marketing as well as Marketing & Commercial Director at 24orenews & Italia da Gustare, Vincenzo Frigulti. Carlotta Bolognini and Vincenzo Frigulti will be supported by the management staff of the accommodation facility which is part of the Omnia Hotels Group. The evening will be presented by the beautiful and talented actress Yassmin Pucci, daughter of Farah Arvand and nephew of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi who will wear for the occasion a dress specially designed for her by Cinzia Diddi, the stylist who “dresses the soul”. The dress that will wrap Carlotta Bolognini was also designed and created by the talented Cinzia Diddi who, with skill and professionalism, created a truly intriguing garment. And this is why many VIPs rely on her. Alongside Carlotta Bolognini and Jassmin Pucci, the journalist, historian, writer, film critic and university professor Fabio Melelli.

Many well-known faces from the world of entertainment, cinema, fashion and music will be present as guests. Names that, with their careers, their charisma and professionalism have made Italian cinema famous in the world from the 1950s onwards and have made the history of the Roman “Dolce Vita” as the leading woman of fashion and successful designer of the homonymous brand, Anna Fendi who, on this occasion will be the godmother of the event. Among those present, just to name a few Luca Verdone, Massimo Ranieri, Barbara Bouchet, Fabio Testi, Ottavia Piccolo, Adriana Russo, Fabio Frizzi, Edoardo Siravo, Antonella Lualdi, Antonellina Interlenghi, Jinny Steffan, Massimiliano Buzzanca, Massimo Wertmuller, Kaspar Capparoni, Renzo Musumeci Greco, Novella Calligaris, Pippo Franco and Evelina Nazzari who will collect the prize of the last edition and many others who, during the evening, will be awarded.

Award-winning films

“Young husbands” of 1958

“A beautiful November” from 1969

“Metello” from 1970

“Charging of Murder for a Student” from 1972

“For the ancient stairs” of 1975

“Free, my love!” of 1975

“The Ferramonti inheritance” of 1976

“Aida alle pyramids” of 1987 work

Cinema Anni D’Oro Award for “Metello” in 1970 to Ottavia Piccolo and Massimo Ranieri

for the “Ancient stairs” of 1975 to Barbara Bouchet

for “Giovani Mariti” of 1958 to Roberto Chevalier

for “The Ferramonti inheritance” of 1976 to Fabio Testi

for “Metello” in 1970, “Charging for murder for a student” 1972 and “Libera, my love!” of 1975 to Luigi Diberti

Cinema Anni D’Oro Award The Tirelli Company, who will be present with the President Dino Trappetti who will speak with the Oscar winner Gabriella Pescucci, collects the award

Cinema Anni D’Oro Award in memory of “For a beautiful November” with Gabriele Ferzetti

for “Libera, my love” to Adolfo Celi, for “Aida alle piramidi” to Carlo Franci

Cinema Anni D’Oro Lifetime Achievement Award President of Centro Studi Silvana Mangano record executive producer music consultant cinema to Giovanni Cimmino De Laurentiis for Lifetime Achievement for the voice of “…. Sharon Stone”, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, Jiulia Roberts, Romy Schneider, to Cristiana Lionello, for the voice of Meryl Streep, Kim Basinger, Julianne Moore, Brooke Shields, Katleen Turner, Andy Mc Dowell, Susan Sarandon to Rossella Izzo.

The “Mauro Bolognini Award” “Cinema Anni d’Oro”, after the period of stoppage caused by the pandemic, wants to be a message of optimism and a starting point for the entire sector that has been literally brought to its knees culturally, professionally and financially over the past year and a half.

This event is linked to the prestigious “APOXIOMENO Award” and “Police International Award Festival” 2021 in progress since September 13th in the hills of Arezzo and precisely in Monte San Savino and organized by the former Colonel of the Carabinieri Orazio Anania president of the Apoxiomeno Award

The directors of photography AIC.

We thank the AC LOGISTIC Group of the Colicci family and the DEVA Veneto company of the siQur SPA Group for their support to the event as Sponsor

Among the sponsors also the lawyer Antonella Vario, deputy general manager of Confartigianato, INAPA.

Thanks also to the Commercial Director Daniela Baldelli, the OMNIA Hotels group and the Hotel Imperiale, a company headed by Riccardo and Francesco Lazzarini and all the staff as well as Ciro Del Ferraro goldsmith and creator of the awards. Ciro Del Ferraro is one of the goldsmiths who is often called to realize the prizes in the most important events and festivals and a special thanks also to Videomaker Shirin Kyanvash for the precious support.

The event is sponsored by:

Mauro Bolognini Center, Italian Film Authors, The Yearbook of Italian Cinema & Audiovisuals, Silvana Mangano Study Center, the Cultural Association APS Occhio dell’Arte, Historical Archive of Italian Cinema, CameraWorKs, International Award Apoxiomeno.