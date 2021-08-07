TERMOLI. It represents one of the significant innovations of the Termolese summer, we are talking about the Alta Marea Film Festival.

Cinema, art and music in the ancient village of Termoli. The event will take place in the ancient village on 13 and 14 August 2021. Alta Marea arises from the need to revitalize the area of ​​the ancient village as much as possible, trying to mix – as much as possible – the various arts in a dialogue that seeks to involve all spectators in an active way. It was born on the initiative of a group of young people from Molise: Antonio De Gregorio (Art director), Nicola Marzoli (Marketing and sales), Valentina Salierno (communication), Adele Sorressa (graphics), Chiara Tuttolani (graphics). The contribution and help of Ettore Fabrizio, actor and president of the Alta Marea cultural association, who has been following and collaborating on the project from birth, is precious in the initiative. Alta Marea presents itself to the public of Termoli and not with a Prefestival dedicated to literature on 10 August, hosted by the “Panfilo” beach at 18.30. Access is without reservation and totally free. Two authors moderated by Dalila Catenaro will intervene on the occasion of the pre-festival: 1. “Being Janis: the right to be oneself”, by Marika Lucciola; 2. “Ciak in Molise” by Francesco Vitale; Afterwards, the screening of the short film “Return to home” by Antonio De Gregorio and Mattia Marano will follow. The actual Festival includes two evenings, both focused on the short competition that will occupy Largo Tornola from 21.00 to 23.00. The screenings will begin at 9.15 pm and it will be possible to attend only if in possession of a free ticket. To book your seat at the short competition in Largo Tornola, just log in to the Eventbrite platform. Access is only possible to those in possession of the GREENPASS or a negative buffer within 48 hours.

The jury is made up of well-known personalities from the world of cinema and art.

Antonio De Gregorio, art director of the Festival and director (Return home; P’Orto)

Marco Caldoro, actor and producer (I can stop when I want Masterclass; Far away)

Angela Curri, film and theater actress (The mafia kills only in summer; red bracelets 2)

Cristina Cappelli, film actress (Generation 56k on Netflix with The Jackal)

Loading... Advertisements

Nicola Abbatangelo, director (Beauty; The land of dreams)

Pierluigi Casolino, Disney illustrator (Star Wars: The Prequel Trilogy – A Grafic Novel)

Michele D’Attanasio, director of photography (winner David di Donatello for Veloce come il Vento by Matteo Rovere).

During the first evening, it will be possible to attend a concert by the Turin artist Giøve, which will begin at 11 pm. For both evenings the village will be animated by art exhibitions that will creep into the houses of the village and which will open at 18.30.

The artists of this first edition are: 1. Adele Sorressa and Chiara Tuttolani; 2. Mo ‘Academy; 3. Matata; The Festival is sponsored by the municipality of Termoli and counts on the support of numerous sponsors, who have decided to invest in the project. We invite the press to participate in the press conference on 10 August at 10 at the culture office of Termoli, in Belvedere alla Torretta, in which we will reveal other aspects of the Festival, the competing shorts and all moments of entertainment that will occupy the two evenings. All Alta Marea Film Festival events, including exhibitions, are free.