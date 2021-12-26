Cinema: At the start of Capri Hollywood, Paul Haggis is the first big guest – Cinema

(ANSA) – NAPLES, DEC 26 – The director Paul Haggis is the first international guest of ‘Capri, Hollywood The International Film Festival’ edition number 26 promoted with the MiC and the Campania Region together with Intesa Sanpaolo, Pegaso, Terna, Givova , Frecciarossa, Isaia, Fenix ​​Entertainment and the patronage of the Italian Red Cross and Nuovo Imaie. The kermesse, founded and produced by Pascal Vicedomini since 1995, today opened its screenings (over 150 titles) on the blue island and in Sorrento with a tribute to Lina Wertmuller.



It was the classic ‘Metallurgical Mimi’ and ‘Anarchy Love Film’ that commemorated the festival’s honorary president, while they opened the program of Oscar-winning films “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg, “Eternal” and “007. NO Time To Die “.



Tomorrow at the International Cinema, a stone’s throw from the Piazzetta di Capri, a program for all tastes: we start with Disney’s “Encanto”, which is an Oscar-winning favorite among Animations.



Alessandro Preziosi’s “The law of the earthquake” will follow, and Kennet Branagh’s “Belfast” in the running for many Oscars. Sergio Rubini will present his’ I Fratelli de Filippo ‘in Anacapri with the co-star Susy Del Giudice (Capri Art Award) and the producer Agostino Saccà (Italian producer of the year) but it will also be the day of’ It was the hand of God ‘(Best International Film), present one of the protagonists of the film, Teresa Saponangelo. Both films will also be at the Armida di Sorrento. This year the bridge festival between Italian and American cinema produced with the Capri Institute in the world, takes place both in the halls of the island of Tiberio, in those of Sorrento and at the Filangieri in Naples (free access) and on platforms, a formula already used successfully last year when it was not possible to carry out the festival in presence. (HANDLE).

