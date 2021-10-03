Cinema, Castellammare still protagonist: Harrison Ford is coming with Indiana Jones 5

After Cefalù and Syracuse, the production of the fifth episode of Indiana Jones will move to the province of Trapani to shoot some scenes: from Castellammare del Golfo to the Temple of Segesta, from the Tonnara del Secco of San Vito Lo Capo to the cities of Trapani and Marsala

CASTELLAMMARE DEL GOLFO. The city of Castellammare continues to be the protagonist of the small and large screen. A 2021 to be framed on a cultural and cinematographic level for the city. In fact, after being among the protagonists of the successful Rai 1 series Makari (filming of the second season in the province of Trapani is underway), the city was the protagonist of the new film by Aldo Baglio (Aldo from the trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo) “A breath of fresh air”, directed by Alessio Lauria, shot mostly in the city streets in recent months, as well as being chosen by the Palermo comedy duo Ficarra and Picone for some scenes of the new Netflix evening “Stuck”. In the meantime, the shooting of the film began a few days ago “A world under social” by the Palermo comedy duo “I Soldi Spicci”, directed by Annandrea Vitrano and Claudio Casisa and produced by Attilio De Razza for the company Tramp limited, which will be distributed in 2022 by Medusa.

Indiana Jones chooses Sicily

Now an international production will also arrive in the city. Castellammare will be taken back in time for a few days: “Eagle Pictures”, one of the most important Italian film distribution and production companies, on behalf of Lucasfilm, has also chosen the city of Castellammare for the filming of some scenes of the fifth episode of the saga of Indiana Jones. The 78-year-old actor will once again play the role of the archaeologist, a character created by George Lucas Harrison Ford.

In the cast also Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson. Directed by James Mangold who takes the place of Steven Spielberg who remained executive producer. The film is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022.

A dip in the Sicily of the 60s

Some shots have already been made in the United Kingdom, then Syracuse and Cefalù in the province of Palermo. The Hollywood production will eventually move to other Sicilian locations, including Noto, the province of Trapani and other still top secret locations. Specifically, the production will shoot scenes in many places in the Trapani area: al Temple of Segesta, to the lagoon of the Stagnone of Marsala, to Trapani, to the Tonnara del Secco of San Vito Lo Capo and, in fact, in the historic center of the city of Castellammare del Golfo (in particular at the Cala Marina and in the Piazzale Stenditoio, in the San Giuseppe area and in other streets of the center). Filming should begin as early as mid-October, but everything is still top secret. But one thing is certain: the city of Castellammare will be taken back in time for a few days, specifically to the end of the 60s, more precisely, as we learn from rumors, to 1969. A crew of over 600 people will transform shops and restaurants in shops and buildings of the time and road signs will be eliminated from the streets. Disturbances also for the viability for some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, some members of the troupe have already arrived in the province of Trapani, others will arrive in the next few days and will move to Cefalù and Syracuse. The first members of the cast of the American colossal also arrived: the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen in fact he was spotted in recent days in Scopello for a “vacation” before the first take scheduled for the next few days in Syracuse.

“At the moment film productions ask us for the utmost confidentiality to which we adhere but we are proud and honored that our city, due to its landscape and historical peculiarities, is an ideal location for multiple types and genres of national and ester. We believe they are a very important means to convey our city – said the mayor Nicolò Rizzo and the councilor for Culture and Tourism Maria Tesè in a note – promoting its beauty and characteristics with a substantial return in terms of image and presence. We apologize for any inconvenience to citizens but we continue to sponsor the various film and television initiatives because they contribute to enhancing our territory by promoting our image free of charge with an important return of visitors and therefore a valid economic feedback “.