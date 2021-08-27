Cinema, Christian Bale stars in a shocking film about religion and crime

It is said that sometimes reality surpasses fantasy and in the case of John Lee Bishop it is just like that: he was a hugely successful, colorful preacher, capable of carrying a tiger to the altar, injecting himself with heroin with his son and being arrested in as a drug dealer for a Mexican cartel. His story will be told in the film ‘The Church Of Living Dangerously’, interpreted by Christian Bale, 47-year-old actor and world famous thanks to films such as ‘American Psycho’, ‘American Hustle’, ‘The Fighter’ (which won him the Oscar) and the Batman trilogy directed by Christoper Nolan.

‘The Church Of Living Dangerously’ is the title of a long journalistic article written by David Kushner for the US edition of Vanity Fair. Those pages tell precisely

the crazy story of John Lee Bishop, who had a very difficult childhood and in adulthood became pastor of the Living Hope Church. His passionate and colorful sermons made him a star and soon the success of the church was such that it gathered thousands of people eager to hear his words and see him grappling with the

exotic animals that he used to bring to the pulpit, underestimating its danger: on one occasion a Bengal tiger almost tore it to pieces.

But success was accompanied by addiction to painkillers and alcoholism, and when his son David became a heroin addict, Bishop began to

injecting heroin into his veins to understand what kind of power the drug had over David. As a result, John Lee became a junkie himself and soon found himself a

smuggling drugs on behalf of a Mexican cartel. After twenty smooth runs, he was stopped and arrested by the US police, who sentenced him to five years in prison. In the end, it was David who helped him out of the vicious circle into which he had fallen.

The adaptation of ‘The Church Of Living Dangerously’ is in the hands of the screenwriter

Charles Randolph, winner of an Oscar thanks to the film ‘The Big Bet’ (which among other things allowed Christian Bale to grab the nomination for Best Supporting Actor).

