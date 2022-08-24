Cinema, Cinema, Cinema: Children’s audience. Drive my car, Fipresci award. Olivia Wilde in Perlak Section

THE SAN SEBASTIÁN CHILDREN’S FILM PROGRAM OFFERS FIVE FILMS INTENDED FOR FAMILY AUDIENCES

The San Sebastian Festival will present a selection of five titles aimed at family audiences in its 70th edition, which will take place from September 16 to 24. During the first weekend and the second Saturday of the contest, the Príncipe cinemas will host the screenings of the Children’s Cinema section, which includes three animated films and two that mix this technique with a teal image. All of them can be seen dubbed into Basque thanks to the collaboration of Zineuskadi within the framework of the Zinema Euskaraz programme.

Oltxiak (Los olchis / The Ogglies / Die Olchis), directed by the German Toby Genkel, presents some strange green creatures who are never welcome anywhere because they smell bad, until one day they think they have found their home in the Pestilandia dump.

The Italians Francesco Dafano and Luca Della Grotta narrate in Trash the adventures of a broken cardboard box whose life changes when he meets Lightning, a smaller box who tries to convince his new friend that any waste is usable.

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry / Tom and Jerry), which in addition to animation includes real images, follows the adventures of the famous duo of characters created by Hanna-Barbera. In the cast of the film, directed by Tim Story, flesh and blood performers such as Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney share the limelight with the most famous cat and mouse in the animated world.

It also comes from the USA and contains a mixture of drawings and real characters Space Jam: Aro berria (Space Jam: New Legends / Space Jam: A New Legacy), a feature film by Malcolm D. Lee in which NBA superstar LeBron James enters the magical universe of Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes.

Complete the Children’s Cinema section D’Ortagnan eta hiru Mosketxakurrak (D’Artacán y los tres Mosqueperros / Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds), a production between Spain and India directed by Toni García and inspired by the famous cartoon series of the 80s that turned the classic heroes created in their day by the writer Alejandro Dumas into dogs.

‘DRIVE MY CAR’, BY RYÛSUKE HAMAGUCHI, FIPRESCI GRAND PRIZE 2022 FOR BEST FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car , directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, has won the FIPRESCI Grand Prize after being chosen as the best film of the year 2022 by the members of the International Federation of Film Critics, FIPRESCI. 646 critics and critics from around the world have participated in the vote, who have chosen this Japanese production among all the films released after July 1, 2021.

The other four finalists have been Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson; The Power of the Dog (the power of the dog), by Jane Campion, Oscar for Best Director, Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and selected for the Perlak section of the San Sebastian Festival, where it won the Sebastiane Award; Triangle of Sadness (The triangle of sadnessPerlak, 2022), with which Ruben Östlund won the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and Verdens verste menneske / The Worst Person in the World (the worst person in the world), by Joachim Trier, with which its protagonist, Renate Reinsve, won the Best Actress Award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The FIPRESCI Grand Prize is the last recognition to Drive My Car (Perlak 2021), winner of the Oscar for best international film in 2022. After premiering at Cannes 2021, where it won the Best Screenplay Award and the FIPRESCI Award, it has garnered an endless list of awards, including the BAFTA for the best foreign language film and the awards for best screenplay and best film at the Asian Pacific Screen Awards.

Since its creation in 1999, the FIPRESCI Grand Prize has been awarded to filmmakers such as Maren Ade, Pedro Almodóvar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Alfonso Cuarón Jean-Luc Godard, Michael Haneke, Aki Kaurismäki, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kim Ki-duk , Richard Linklater, Terrence Malick, George Miller, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Roman Polanski and Chloé Zhao.

The FIPRESCI Grand Prize will be awarded on September 16 during the opening gala of the 70th San Sebastian Festival and Drive My Car will have a screening during the contest.

‘DON’T WORRY DARLING’, THE SECOND FILM DIRECTED BY OLIVIA WILDE, COMPLETES THE PERLAK SECTION

Don’t Worry Darling, the feature film with which the American filmmaker and actress Olivia Wilde will participate out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, will join the Perlak section at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Festival. With this latest addition, a selection of 17 previously unreleased titles in Spain that have been critically acclaimed and/or awarded at other international festivals is completed.

After debuting as a director with the comedy booksmart (super nerds2019), Wilde (New York, 1984) presents his second film, a bold, complex and visually dazzling psychological thriller. Made from a script written by Kate Silberman, the film is set in the 1950s and its main character is a woman who begins to suspect that her husband’s company is hiding shady secrets.

Wilde also participates as an actress in this film starring Florence Pugh, nominated for an Oscar for Little Women /little women (2019), and by Harry Styles ( Dunkirk / Dunkirk, 2017). Other cast figures are Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians / crazy millionaires2018), Kiki Layne (The Old Guard / The old guard2020) and Chris Pine ( All the Old Knives / A date with the past2022).