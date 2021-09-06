Cinema: collections; Shang-Chi flies to 1.4 million – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 06 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings breaks through the million mark at the weekend at the Italian box office and celebrates its success with a collection of one million and 484 thousand euros. In Italy, cinecomic was released in 364 theaters. After the excellent opening, Come un gatto in Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto drops one position and is second with a collection of 516,000 euros which brings it to a total of 1 million and 834,000 euros. Me Contro Te Il Film – The Mystery of the Enchanted School closes the podium in third place if it collects another 375 thousand euros for a total of four million and 395 thousand euros.



Fourth position for Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga, ninth chapter of the automotive saga with Vin Diesel long awaited by fans. it exceeds four million and 287 thousand euros in total collections with 313 thousand collected over the weekend. Malignant, James Wan’s new horror film, which grosses € 164,000 in 255 screens, makes its debut in fifth position. Only sixth Paul Schrader’s card collector presented at the Venice Film Festival – in cinemas from 3 September, dark drama with Oscar Isaac.



Yesterday, Sunday 5 September, the total proceeds were € 864,536, admissions 121,422 and theaters 2,534. to the nineteenth week, from 30 August to 5 September. The collection was 4,536,822 euros, against 4,404,278 euros the previous week.



The attendance was 673,820 and the rooms 2,671 (ANSA).

