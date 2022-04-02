Cinema | Fast and Furious: Fast and Furious 10 already has its villain: Jason Momoa

Lfans of the saga ‘fast and furious‘ already know more details about the future tenth installment. Although the argument has not transpired, we do know who will be the villain who will face Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, in the film. Is about Jason Momoa.

Both the producer and the 42-year-old actor have confirmed the news.

“I’m going to do ‘Fast and Furious 10’. It’s going to be fun. Play the bad guySomething I haven’t been able to do in a long time. Being a pretty flamboyant bad boy,” Momoa explained to Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to adding Momoa in the tenth film in the franchise, they are confirmed in the cast of the new film Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Sung Kang (Han), Nathalie Emmanuel ( Ramsey) and Ludacris (Tej).

Momoa, who belongs to DC Extended Universe Interpreting Aquaman As a protagonist in two films and with appearances in three more (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the two versions of Justice League), he now joins a new important franchise of Hollywood cinema such as ‘Fast and Furious’.

Among Jason Momoa’s most outstanding films are Conan the Barbarian (2011), Bullet to the Head (2012), Braven (2018), Sweet Girl (2021), Dune (2021) in addition to participating in series such as Game of Thrones, Frontier and See.

On the personal front, Jason Momoa recently ended his relationship with Lisa Bonet, Well, they separated last January after 16 years together. Regardless, the two try to maintain a strong family structure for the sake of their two children. The actor, after the divorce, was seen to be quite deteriorated at times, although now he seems to have recovered his usual appearance.