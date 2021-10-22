Cinema, films in Venetian theaters: «Allons Enfants» and the others

It’s been 43 years since that first, terrifying, Halloween – John Carpenter’s Night of the Witches and the mask of Michael Myers, the child who killed his sister on Halloween night 1963, still with us with its cracks and fixity. unsettling. The antagonist, for 43 years, still the woman of steel of American cinema, Jamie Lee Curtis, fresh from the golden lion for his career in Venice. She went from being an attractive student in the first to an avenging grandmother in this chapter in the cycle of witches’ night films. Fear has always been one of the emotions that the public looks for in animated images. Which awakens memories, unconscious tremors, visions of details. He does not escape the “Halloween Kills” mechanism, which at least enjoys Carpenter’s music to exhume those disturbing and dangerously close to death visions that make Halloween such a heartfelt party. But time passes and fear is fueled, in this film, more by the splatter of the images – blood, blood, lots of blood – than by the subtle psychological mechanism of the former, where blood also flowed, but alternated with ancestral anxieties. Dress up like monsters and sit in the cinema to suck some healthy fear. But you will experience some disappointment.

Rating: 6-. Because Jamie Lee Curtis is worth the ticket, but history makes water (and blood)

Future by Alice Rohrwacher, Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello In 1964 Pier Paolo Pasolini toured Italy urging the interviewees on sexuality. It was Comizi d’amore and the country that Pasolini found himself meeting, with his insistent behavior, was really another. Between the first and second waves of Covid-19, three young directors, among the most promising of their generation, make a similar journey, but the intent is to intercept the real UFOs of this time: young people. The result is a warm and poetic portrait of a generation that escapes any possible label, whose contours seem to be glimpsed and then immediately faded. There is the beautician from Naples who proclaims free love in full unconscious devotion to the LGBT movement and the group of Venetians who bet everything on money: Let’s face it, they are everything. In between, snapshots from a country that has lost hope and seems unable to offer anything to those under 25 who see emigration as the only escape. The material photography envelops the viewer. He is startled hearing young Genoese ignoring what happened to Diaz just twenty years ago, when they would soon be born. And perhaps it seems superabundant that immediately afterwards the images of the 2001 massacre in the school flow. But to the guys that the film is aimed at, it is right that they know how to remember.

Rating: 7.5. Because finally the boys are talking. The film will be in theaters only on the 25th, 26th and 27th. Look for it and bring the boys.





White nights, kisses for breakfast by Francesco Mandelli It is difficult to categorize this film as a cinema. more a clever operation of transposition into images of a bestseller. A carbon copy that leaves even the names of the protagonists intact: Matteo Bussola, former architect of the Municipality, designer and now author of autofiction bestsellers and Paola Barbato, screenwriter of “Dylan Dog” and author of novels. He, she, three daughters and various dogs in a country house on Lake Bracciano. She works mostly at night to write, he, who has not yet found his way in the film, takes care of the girls and the house. The contrast between a white fly and the harsh reality that gives the woman most of the care should make you laugh, but flattened by a schematic acting (better still Alessio Vassallo, the father, of Ilaria Spada, the mother, forced to a decisive fixed). The film should tell the epic of a couple of parents today, who choose the family in the face of the job offer of life (in Paris to draw superheroes) and turn into everyday superheroes because they keep the love between them. , life with the three daughters (all beautiful, lively, intelligent, sharp) and in the end they also find a way to have a resounding success. There is no complexity. There are no hitches. Unless we consider such the two figurines put on his and her heels to tempt them and make them deviate from the path. So we end up drowning in a sea of ​​boredom and good feelings that make us regret the healthy wickedness of the Italian comedy. And engulf the tired breakfast ritual in a big yawn. Less kisses more scratches, come on.

Rating: 4. Because it’s dull and not funny. Not even when he wants to.

#IoSonoQui by Eric Lartigau Stphane a chef in the sleepy Parisian countryside. Clues that his life need a turning point appear the night his son gets married and he catches him kissing with a friend. Everyone knew except him. It is then that she leaves a door open and lets herself be overwhelmed by Soo, a Korean hooked on Instagram to whom she begins to send poetic photos of the oak tree in her garden. Up to a drastic decision: to pack four things and embark to reach it. In Korea. But Soo, of course, a far cry from the expertly constructed image on the net. And for Stphane an adventure begins within himself. In the footsteps of “The Terminal”, but without the “necessity” that moved Tom Hanks in the airport of Steven Spielberg’s film, “#IoSonoQui” frantically pursues reality, always remaining a little behind or to the side, with the typical pace of people with a few years on his shoulders who awkwardly try to be young thanks to the “level” of social networks, where everyone can get close to everyone and pretend to be others. As long as you don’t break the glass for wanting to enter the reality of arrogance.

Rated 5. Because you never seriously participate in Stphane’s bizarre adventure Loading... Advertisements

Allons Enfants by Giovanni Aloi The life of three soldiers specialized in anti-terrorism in Paris still offended and wounded by the attacks of the Bataclan and Charlie Hebdo. The war in the house of Lo, one of the three soldiers in the film, played by the promising Anthony Bajon seen in Un autre monde, the war within himself, expressed in a constant tension that pervades the whole film. We are in the viscous terrain of an announced conflict, which never really comes, with Paris transforming into a widespread Bastiani Fortress in the Tartar Desert. Here the desert in these young soldiers, who have to hide their frailties and fears under the weight of the bulletproof vest, have to disguise motherhood under the uncertainty of their hard-won career, and have to show an evil face that never finds a way to express themselves if not against themselves. Aloi, a young director transplanted to Paris, has a gaze that envelops those young people, with an accurate and lunar photograph, which returns their estrangement, their interminable expectation of a blow that could cost them their lives at any moment. There is no shortage of films on terrorism and there will be no shortage of them. But here the absurdity of the conflict filtered through the labored breaths of three young lives already compromised.

Rated 8. For the courage to make an important film on a theme that seems very distant today due to a pandemic.