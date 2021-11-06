Cinema for All starts again with Jungle Cruise

After the forced stop due to the health emergency, he returns Cinema for All, the review hosted by Cinema Italia Movie Planet of Vercelli and organized by the association Free to Choose in collaboration with Anffas, Angsa VC-NO, Perdincibacco, La Rosa Blu, Special Olympics Vercelli, Bargè and Galilei farmhouse municipal day centers.

The purpose of the initiative, in addition to that of let the boys spend a few pleasant hours, is to unite and not to divide, for aggregate the largest number of children from all the Vercelli associations committed daily alongside disabled people and their families.

The first showing is Jungle Cruise, a very funny film where the special effects have reached very high levels of perfection, which has as protagonists Emily Blunt and the former wrestling star, now one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”.

The appointment is for Thursday 18 November with meeting in front of the Cinema Italy in Piazza Pajetta at 9.30. For a better organization please confirm your membership by Monday 15 November by calling 366.3676801 and confirming by email liberigenitori@alice.it specifying if the disabled person (s) walk or if they move in a wheelchair.

Remember that for each group there must be at least one companion, even for individuals if the disabled person needs special attention. Access will be allowed only to people wearing masks and Green Pass valid.