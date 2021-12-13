CINEMA – For Tam Tam Digifest, Nerve

CINEMA – Per Tam Tam Digifest, Nerve – film that anticipates the Blue Whale phenomenon, at the Piccolo Teatro del Giullare in Salerno

For Tam Tam Digifest

Nerve – film that anticipates the Blue Whale phenomenon

at the Piccolo Teatro del Giullare in Salerno – December 17, 8 pm

On Friday 17 December, at 8 pm, at the Piccolo Teatro del Giullare in Salerno, the projections of the Tam Tam Digifest will resume. The theme of this edition is THE ALTER NET – let’s take back the Net.

This week’s film is “Nerve” directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. The work is based on the novel of the same name by Jeanne Ryan published in 2012 and which somehow anticipated the worrying phenomenon of the Blue Whale, the online game that induces adolescent boys to participate in challenges that endanger their own lives.

The film sees the protagonist Emma Roberts, the granddaughter of Julia Roberts, grapple with an online challenge in which those who participate are called to complete particular tests, real missions that are gradually more and more dangerous and extreme, which put them at risk. their own lives. A thriller more relevant than ever, capable of combining entertainment with reflections and thrills.

The screening will take place at 8 pm in the hall of the Piccolo Teatro del Giullare, in via Matteo Incagliati 2 in Salerno.

The ticket price is 5 euros

For info and reservations: 334 7686331 – 366 3188501 – page FB Tam Tam Digifest

The Festival is organized by the Tam Tam Cooperative in collaboration with Compagnia del Giullare, Compagnia della Citta and the Ali della Mente association, Associazione Articolo 21, Associazione Gea, Pupille and Papillee association and with the contribution of the Campania Region Film Commission and the councilorship Tourism and Entertainment of the Campania Region

Artistic direction Giulio Gargia