Cinema, four auteur films in Casarsa

The film season continues with 4 other films on the calendar at the Pasolini theater in Casarsa della Delizia, between auteur films and winners in Cannes.

“The restart at the Pasolini theater – commented the president of Pro Casarsa Antonio Tesolin – was accompanied by the favor of the public who appreciated the films scheduled in September and October. We thank the volunteers for their valuable work and we give everyone an appointment at the Pasolini to see a good movie together in a real cinema, at popular prices and close to home, in total safety “.

In compliance with health regulations, the room can only be accessed with the Green Pass and the spacing and compliance with all the Covid-19 regulations in force will be guaranteed. Reservations are recommended, just send a message via Whatsapp to 338 784972 or an email to segreteria@procasarsa.org. The review is organized by the Pro Casarsa della Delizia APS in collaboration with the municipal administration and also supported by Friulovest Banca. The films are part of the Circuito Cinema review: Corto Circuito FVG 21/22.

It starts again on Thursday 28 October at 9 pm with “Three floors” by Nanni Moretti. It is from the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by the Israeli writer Eshkol Nevo. In the cast Margherita Buy and Riccardo Scamarcio. The protagonists of the film are three families, with their problems.

Second film scheduled for Thursday 4 November at 9 pm “Qui rido io” directed by Mario Martone, with Toni Servillo and Maria Nazionale. It focuses on the figure of the famous actor and playwright Eduardo Scarpetta, as well as the father of another great of the Italian theater scene, Eduardo De Filippo.

It then continues on Thursday 11 November at 9 pm with “Drive my car”. A film directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, it tells the story of Yusuke Kafuku, a man of the theater who overcomes the trauma of his wife’s death thanks to an encounter with a young driver. The film was awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

This second tranche of film closes with the screening scheduled for Thursday 18 November at 9 pm of “The last duel”, directed by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Set in the 14th century, during the Hundred Years War, the film tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI.

Loading... Advertisements

Please note that the single entrance ticket for the cinema is 5 euros. For holders of the Youth Card, the ticket for each screening is 4 euros. Reservations recommended via Whatsapp at 338 7874972, by email at segreteria@procasarsa.org. More info on: www.procasarsa.org