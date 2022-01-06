Cinema: from Batman to Jurassic World, the potential successes and flops of 2022

2022 will be for cinema a really busy year. In fact, the next 12 months will mark the return of great film sagas and comic book heroes, as well as expected beginnings. The new one stands out above all The Batman with Robert Pattinson and the third installment of Jurassic World. Great expectations for the arrival on the big screen of Uncharted, Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. As per tradition, Variety drew up one list of potential successes to box office and riskier projects, which could result in great triumphs or dizzying falls. Here are the reasons, with an analysis of strengths and weaknesses for each film.

The potential movie hits of 2022

The Batman, Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight

On March 3, Robert Pattinson is ready to hit the big screen with his own version of the Dark Knight. The Batman, whose cast includes Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, will feature a darker, cruder Bruce Wayne, constantly searching for his past while battling Gotham City crime. The film is already the most anticipated of the year on Imdb and, thanks to the protagonist’s interpretation, he is second Variety the biggest potential success of 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the return of the wizard Benedict Cumberbatch

Two months after the Robert Pattinson, in the cinema it will be the turn of the hero of Benedict Cumberbatch. It will land in the hall in May Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, awaited new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Set after the conclusion of Spiderman: No Way Home, presents even better the many parallel dimensions of the multiverse. Elizabeth Olsen’s return as Scarlet Witch is second Variety one of the strengths of the film and who knows that Captain America and Iron Man will not reappear.

Jurassic World: the Dominion, the third act of the new dinosaur saga

June will mark the eagerly awaited return of the dinosaurs of Jurassic World. The domain, this is the title of the third chapter, sees director Colin Trevorrow direct Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside veterans of Jurassic Park Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. The film starts from the end of The destroyed kingdom with the great reptiles now free to roam the planet without control. The presence of the most beloved characters of the Steven Spielberg saga are for Variety synonymous with success, as well as the chance to see them fight a Tirannosaurus-Rex in iMAX.

Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, the superheroes in animated version

At the time of its release, Spiderman: A new universe It quickly established itself as one of the best comic books of recent years, even surpassing some Marvel Studios blockbusters. There is no reason, therefore, second Variety not to believe the sequel Across the Spider-Verse do not follow in their footsteps. Coming in October, it will see Miles Morales, born from the Italian pen of Sara Pichelli, at the center of the narrative. Alongside him will be Miguel O’Hara, aka Spiderman 2099, and Spider-Woman.

The best bets in the room of 2022

Nope, the return of the nightmare with the creator of Run – Get Out

A plot shrouded in mystery, but a director who is worth more than any guarantee. Jordan Peele, creator of Run – Get Out will return to the cinema in July with Nope, new horror project. Filming wrapped just over a month ago and involved Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in the cast. Sources close to Variety confirm that Nope it will be something very different from Peele’s other works and, despite no further information, for the magazine it represents one of the sure bets of 2022.

Mission Impossible 7, Ethan Hunt doesn’t miss a beat

Tom Cruise will once again be the secret agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh chapter of Mission Impossible. Coming September 30, it will bring back all the protagonists of the previous 2018 film, from Simon Pegg to Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. In addition, Hayley Atwell, Agent Carter from the Marvel Studios films, will join the cast. For Variety, Mission Impossible 7 it does not fall into the category of certainties only because of the excessive postponements of the film due to the pandemic (it was in fact scheduled for September 2021). However, it represents a safe bet, especially after the 791 million dollars collected by the predecessor.

The Flash, Ezra Miller brings back Michael Keaton’s Batman

In November, the world will prepare to welcome The Flash, the solo debut of Ezra Miller’s character previously seen in Justice League And Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Here the DC Comics sprinter finds himself running back in time to prevent the murder of his mother but, in doing so, creates a disturbance in the space-time lines, coming face to face with a Batman that he does not recognize. This is the version of Michael Keaton, who returns in the role of the Dark Knight after appearances for Tim Burton in 1989 and 1992. The director will be Andy Muschietti, already behind the camera for the lucky It.

Avatar 2, the long-awaited return of James Cameron’s masterpiece

The whole world has been waiting since 2009 and, pandemic permitting, the time has finally come. On December 16, the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar, James Cameron’s blockbuster film that will once again bring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and the Na’Vi population to the stage. The film will start from the end of the first chapter and will see the protagonists, including Sigourney Weaver, explore the fantastic world of Pandora. The cast will be joined by Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet, but there are many doubts. Above all the 3D, technology that has delivered the first film in history, now obsolete and, for Variety, “The shadow of itself”.

The main question marks of 2022

The lost city, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe on a hilarious adventure

Among the biggest question marks of cinematic 2022, for Variety there is also The lost city. The cast is promising, given that in addition to the protagonists Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, it boasts Daniel Radcliffe in the role of the villain and Brad Pitt. Bullock is a romance novelist who suddenly finds herself catapulted into an adventure that looks incredibly similar to her books. The main doubts of Variety reside in the recent drop in public interest in romantic comedies and the release date (March 22), which could be affected by the pandemic.

Morbius, Jared Leto becomes the vampire of Marvel Studios

If with Doctor Strange 2 And Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse can be on the safe side, Marvel can not sleep soundly with Morbius. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Venom, the new comic project scheduled for April 1 focuses on Dr. Michael Morbius, with the face of Jared Leto, who is transformed following an accident into a dark vampire. For Variety, the little fame of the character could play against a potential success and, if the feedback is negative, it could prove that not even superheroes are infallible.

Bullet Train, a cast of stars that may not be enough

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, but also Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Michael Shannon. All under the direction of David Leitch, director of Deadpool. This is the business card of Bullet Train, a 90-million-budget thriller that puts five individuals on a bullet train from Japan whose lives are mysteriously interconnected. The greater propensity of the modern public towards cinecomics could play to the detriment of the project which, with little originality, relies heavily on the cast to hoard the proceeds.

Don’t Worry, Darling, Harry Styles’ star debut

After his directorial debut with Booksmart, critically acclaimed, Olivia Wilde is back behind the camera for Don’t Worry, Darling. Coming out in the US in September, it will see Harry Styles in the title role, a morally untrustworthy husband who must lead his life alongside an unhappy wife, starring Florence Pugh. Despite the good premises of production, the judgments of the critics do not always match those of the public, so much so that the same Booksmart it didn’t get good box office response. The presence of the former One Direction, however, could help.

The biggest risks of 2022

Murder on the Nile, the dark presence of Armie Hammer

Among the most anticipated projects of the new year there is undoubtedly Murder on the Nile, which brings the adventures of Inspector Poirot back to the big screen. In the cast, in addition to the protagonist and director Kenneth Branagh, there are Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, who reprises his role as Murder on the Orient Express. The actor has remained firmly in the film despite the storm that has hit him in the past 12 months, where he has suffered allegations of rape and violence. The film, Agatha Christie’s great thriller, has many strong points, but Hammer’s presence for Variety it could turn out to be a boomerang.

Uncharted, the sad fate of video game movies

2022 will mark the arrival at the cinema of another much-loved video game saga. On February 17th it will be released in Italy Uncharted, film about the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake with the face of Tom Holland. Next to him Mark Wahlberg in the role of trusted friend Sullivan and Antonio Banderas in the role of the villain. The good intentions are all there, but video games have had no luck in the cinema. Assassin’s Creed And Warcraft confirm the doubts of Variety.

Downton Abbey: A New Era, when the pandemic stops the older public

The British series is preparing to return with Downton Abbey: A New Era, which is scheduled to be released on March 18. The cast will return most of the Granthams, namely Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery, as well as their butlers, maids and servants. The big risk lies in the fact that historically the film has attracted the favor of an adult audience, who have been the most reluctant to return to theaters in times of pandemic. Considering the film will be streaming 45 days later, chances are many will prefer to wait.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the long wave of the previous flop

Variety closes his list with Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third spin-off of Harry Potter. The fame of the fantasy saga, now at its peak with the special reunion for the 20 years since its debut, could help a film that has to face the flop of its predecessor. Despite the success of the first chapter, The crimes of Grindelwald received numerous negative reviews and poor box office results.