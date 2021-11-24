Cinema, Ghostbusters without nostalgia – the Republic

It was 1984. June 8th. When Ghostbusters came out. The film first conquered America and then the whole world. With that band of crazy young veterans of the Saturday Night Live Show. From that show, the Blues Brothers and Animal House’s Belushi had already been born. Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrel and Adam Sandler also came out of that hotbed of satire and comedy.

And the wacky gawky genius (biting) ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroid and Harold Ramis came out. And a cult film was born capable of mixing supernatural and laughter, comedy and a pinch of horror, gothic and New York, sex and metaphysical explosions.

Now Jason Reitman (son of Ivan, the first director of the original film and its 1989 sequel) undertakes the difficult task of relaunching the saga. Strengthened by good films (Juno, In the clouds) Jason succeeds in the challenge of ideal continuity and directs a version in which there is nostalgia for the original masterpiece and plenty of citations, but there is not only nostalgia.

There are the kids. And Ghostbusters meets the Goonies, in a suspended and timeless world of the American province. A rural location where between discovery and tradition, between Strange Things and the mood of the 80s, a film is set that is not only a pure commercial and nostalgic operation but an intelligent piece that tries to build a new horizon. And among old objects found, filial feelings and lost glories, fan quotes and kids ready for adventure, we see not a trivial teen movie but a nice sequel that opens new doors with an intelligent celebration of the original saga.

And while the film pays homage, in screenplay and image, to the late Harold Ramis who with Dan Aykroid wrote and interpreted the first G / Busters, at the same time welcomes and launches the wonderful little Grace McKenna. The perfect granddaughter of grandfather Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis left the earth in 2014), the most determined, poetic and generous scientist and ghost hunter the saga has ever had. And the operation seems so successful in its renewal that Sony has recently founded a new production company with Aykroid and Ivan Reitman: the Ghost Corps. Welcome New G / Busters! (as a happy little boy next to me said at the end of the screening).