Cinema Golden Years Award 2021

Back for the 2021 edition Golden Years Cinema Award, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the death of director Mauro Bolognini.

The kermesse conceived by Carlotta Bolognini, grandson of the great director, president and artistic director, who in recent years has invested commitment and energy in the creation of a film event of great depth, even taking care of the designer of the awards.

The conduction will be entrusted to the actress Yassmin Pucci, nephew of the last Shah of Persia Reza Pahlavi, on stage together with the journalist, film critic, historian and writer Fabio Melelli and Pucci; exceptional godmother of the “Cinema Anni d’Oro Award” Anna Fendi, stylist of the well-known brand of the same name, who contributed to making Made in Italy high fashion famous throughout the world.

This Award is linked to the “Apoxiomeno Award” and the “Police International Award Festival” 2021, running from 13 September in Monte San Savino, among the beautiful hills of Arezzo.

Loading... Advertisements

Well-known faces from cinema, fashion, music and information will participate in the evening; some of them have contributed to creating and others to sustain over the years the magical and unrepeatable atmosphere of the Roman “Dolce Vita”, giving prestige to Italian cinema in the world.

Among those present, just to name a few, Luca Verdone, Massimo Ranieri, Barbara Bouchet, Fabio Testi, Ottavia Piccolo, Adriana Russo, Fabio Frizzi, Edoardo Siravo, Antonella Lualdi, Antonellina Interlenghi, Jinny Steffan, Massimiliano Buzzanca, Massimo Wertmuller, Kaspar Capparoni , Renzo Musumeci Greco, Novella Calligaris, Pippo Franco and Evelina Nazzari, who will collect the prize of the last edition and many others who, during the evening, will be awarded.

The awarded films will be:

“Young Husbands” of 1958; “A Beautiful November” of 1969; “Metello” of 1970; “Charging of Murder for a Student” from 1972; “For the ancient stairs” of 1975; “Free, my love!” of 1975; “The Ferramonti inheritance” of 1976; “Aida alle pyramids” of 1987 work.

Cinema Anni D’Oro Award for “Metello” in 1970 to Ottavia Piccolo and Massimo Ranieri; “For the ancient stairs” of 1975 to Barbara Bouchet; for “The Ferramonti inheritance” of 1976 to Fabio Testi; for “Metello” of 1970, “Charging of murder for a student” 1972 and “Libera, my love!” of 1975 to Luigi Diberti

Among the awarded films there will also be Giovani Mariti, a 1958 film that marked the debut of the actor and voice actor Roberto Chevalier

Cinema Anni D’Oro Award, collects the Dino Trappetti award, who will speak with the Oscar winner Gabriella Pescucci;

Cinema Anni D’Oro Award in memory of “A beautiful November” with Gabriele Ferzetti

for “Libera, my love” to Adolfo Celi, for “Aida alle piramidi” to Carlo Franci;

for “Libera, my love” to Adolfo Celi, for “Aida alle piramidi” to Carlo Franci; Cinema Anni D’Oro Award for Lifetime Achievement Executive Record Producer Music Consultant Cinema, to Giovanni Cimmino De Laurentiis;

Lifetime Achievement for the voice of “…. Sharon Stone”, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, Jiulia Roberts, Romy Schneider, Cristiana Lionello; for the voice of Meryl Streep, Kim Basinger, Julianne Moore, Brooke Shields, Katleen Turner, Andy Mc Dowell, Susan Sarandon to Rossella Izzo.

Related