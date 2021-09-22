Cinema, here are the films coming out this fall!

Autumn brings with it a long-awaited return, that of cinema, long last back in the room and the titles expected for this season are so many. Just think of Dunes oa Diabolik.

The summer just passed could be considered as an appetizer, waiting for the succulent dish that the autumn season will reserve for us.

September marked the beginning of a new wave of big, multi-faceted films, blockbusters, events and appointments. Keeping up will not be child’s play. Cinema fans and even the most profane ones are not in the skin narratives that promise to be extraordinary they are not counted.

We will try, briefly, to outline what’s waiting for movie lovers in the halls, with an eye also at the beginning of the new year. The recovery, as never before in this 2021, could prove to be one of the most exciting in the last twenty years.

Autumn cinema, here are the blockbusters

Getting to the point, a maxim that is more than philosophical, existential. Assuming that auteur films are the Olympus of cinema, after so many sufferings now the desire is one and only one: an epochal tale to be necessarily projected on the big screen, accompanied by the entire parterre of dazzling colors, by the irreplaceable Dolby surround and, perhaps exaggeratingly, by vibrant armchairs.

The reference is precisely to blockbusters.

A few days ago, after an anxious wait, Dune came out: a reinterpretation of the well-known sci-fi novel, it is visionary blockbuster which sees as main characters two of the most popular actors currently, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The tale sees how protagonist a boy, Paul Atreides, the heir who, relying on the trailer, could save mankind or put an end to it. The father’s criminal record is not in favor.

Another film to note the cinecomic Eternals with the timeless Angelina Jolie. The film is expected to hit the big screen on November 3, with the Disney distribution. In the control room is Chloé Zhao, ruler of the 2021 Oscars with Nomadland. Now, of course, the genre changes radically, welcoming Jolie into the Marvel’s boundless cosmos.

In the film, Brad Pitt’s ex-spouse plays the role of Thena, the protagonist will have to strive for protect the whole world from the menacing Deviants. The cast also includes the interpretations of Richard Madden as Icarus and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

The adventures of the heroes in tights continue with Spiderman: No way home, scheduled for December 2021, and the debut of Shang – Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the opportunity to see the first Asian hero with special powers in action.

To admire the investigations and actions of the new Batman, under whose mask the face of Robert Pattinson, we will have to wait until 2022, the year that will also see the sequel to the epic Avatar.

In the bill of films designed to be followed on the big screen, the readjustment of West Side Story. The work, which sees the directed by Steven Spielberg, will arrive at the cinema in December, in a transposition rich in colors, impetuous and intense.

There are some indiscretions, insiders report how Spielberg took as a model not the popular cult released in 1961 and directed by Robert Wise winner of the Oscars with ten statuettes, but the original film, developed in 1957. The story is the famous one: the amorous feeling between two young people that is hindered as belonging to opposing factions.

To play the role of the two lovers are the former inspiration of deception Ansel Elgort and the dramatic actress Rachel Zegler, debutante on the cinema screen.

In conclusion, three sequels with a more nostalgic flavor than ever can be tasted in the room, in the order Top Gun: Maverick, due out in November; The Matrix 4, with the Keanu Reeves guarantee, And Ghostbusters: legacy, which boasts in the cast the face of Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard.

Cinema, the evergreen biopics

A maxim, don’t lose sight of the biopics. If in a not too distant time, we could have considered it a genre destined for an almost exclusively elitist audience, today it stands as an evocative product able to involve too a more mainstream following.

And then, between the beginning of autumn and the end of 2021, at least five titles not to be missed could be reported. First of all there is Respect, title that celebrates that of the song by Aretha Franklin, which in fact could be the best way to summarize, in short, the salient features of the film.

With the distribution entrusted to Eagle Pictures, the film takes up the existential story of the famous star, retracing the first years, a time in which she was snubbed and underestimated. Basically, a biopic with high musical groove, social content and #blacklivesmatter. To interpret Aretha here a sensational Jennifer Hudson.

For fans and nostalgics of the nineties, the appointment is with French Aline about Celine Dion. The film winks at the biopic and then sets out on a rather original path: although it marks the life of Dion, the protagonist takes the name of Aline Dieu and she is played by the same director Valérie Lemercier. At least a singular choice. What’s more, the film is already in theaters on the other side of the Alps, while it will come to us in the autumn, with the distribution of Lucky Red.

For hardcore sportsmen, here is the arrival of I’m Zlatan And King Richard.

After the Sanremo experience, the eternal Ibrahimovic also takes the cinema: inspired by the autobiography of the same name, I’m Zlatan wants to tell the not only sporting events of the existence of the beloved Swedish footballer, from childhood full of discomfort to the triumphs that have legitimized him as the undisputed star of world football. Side note: 2022 will see Ibra even in the role of an actor. The occasion will be the new film by Asterix and Obelix.

To follow here King Richard. The film tells the story of the famous tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. The peculiarity is that everything is rebuilt by the perspective of father and manager Richard, a role assigned to a guarantee in terms of emotional and dramatic interpretations, Will Smith. According to some rumors this could be the right time for the award of an Oscar to the famous Prince of Bel – Air.

We close with a biopic with real tones, Spencer. The director recomposes everything that was at the basis of the well-known divorce of Lady D, whose character has been entrusted to Kristen Stewart.

There is no shortage of Italians. At the top of the list are two highly anticipated films: Freaks out And Diabolik.

The release of the first is scheduled for October 28, while that of the second will be the main course for next Christmas. For both it promises to be a success at the box office: the audience has been anxiously awaiting for years in view of the Roman’s second work Gabriele Mainettthe. After They called him Jeeg Robot, Freaks out could pose as equally surprising and innovative.

As for Diabolik, the idea appears almost by itself. To grant the face – albeit masked – to the renowned thief was Luca Marinelli while Eva Kant will be lent the innate enchantment of Miriam Leone.

By the deadline of 2021 in cinemas here is the last cinematic act by the beloved and late Gigi Proietti: the Roman actor will appear as the protagonist in I am Santa Claus, together with the good Marco Giallini. A combination that swears great cinema, an opportunity to admire the great Gigi again.

The prequel de The Befana comes at night – the origins. An unprecedented one among the protagonists Monica Bellucci who plays the role of a benign witch. It will be up to her to save and train the very young protagonist Paola (Zoe Massenti): a girl who sees her life flow through the streets, between gimmicks and small deceptions, but ending up in the wrong character, or the fearsome Baron De Michelis. (Fabio De Luigi).

Other issues to note on the agenda.

The directorial debut of Jasmine Trinca, who leads Alba Rohrwacher in Marcel!, the apocalyptic vision of Drought directed by Paolo Virzì, adapted in a Rome where the rain hasn’t fallen for more than a year, and again the comedy with romantic tones Leave one day in Rome by and with Edoardo Leo. The sunset of a love affair, a theme that has always asked questions, constantly moving. Film to be released in 2022.

Also noteworthy are many literary transpositions: Three floors by Nanni Moretti, The hummingbird directed by Francesca Archibugi, The Sergeant in the Snow directed by Matteo Rovere. It’s still, Promises, an Italian-French co-production that boasts ours among its actors Pierfrancesco Favino. The screenplay sees the writing and production of Amanda Sthers, author of the best-seller of the same name to which the film story owes its inspiration.

Cinema and the world of cartoons

Absolutely not to forget the most loved genre in the cinema and in theaters, the world of cartoons. The reopening of the rooms sees the triumphant return of great animation. Let’s face it, the customary Disney-branded cartoon almost looks out of order.

So here it is Encanto, due out in November: the protagonist is a young woman who is the only one in her family who does not have magical powers. A real grain for her. The story is set in a wild and inviolate environment.

There is also another comeback in style: the Adams family. This is an animated sequel. Lastly, it should also be noted Ron – An unscheduled friend: a story focused on the importance of friendship, inserted in a context where robots live like human beings. It is precisely the robots that represent the faithful companions of the little ones. Except that the robot of the protagonist seems to have a fault.