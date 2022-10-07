Cinema in Mar del Plata: Comedy, animation and thriller on the billboard

“Amsterdam”, “Tadeo 3”, “Stairs to Hell” and “Last Seen” are available to see in the different rooms of the city.

This Thursday the Mar del Plata commercial cinema billboard adds four new films. Starting this week, the public will have the opportunity to see “Amsterdam”, “Tadeo 3”, “Stairs to Hell” and “Last Seen”. These titles and the classic Blade Runner are added to the current programming.

The $800 tickets They can be purchased online or at theater ticket offices. As for the promotions, the 2×1 from Monday to Wednesday and the benefits for PAMI affiliates are still valid, among other discounts. From the company they recalled that tickets for the premiere of Black Adam.

Like every week, the movie billboard in Mar del Plata is renewed. On this occasion, four international premieres are added. “Amsterdam” It is one of the most relevant pieces. Set in the ’30s and with a great cast, it will captivate the public with a crazy story. the thriller “Last seen” investigates the desperate search of a man who cannot find his wife. While terror will be present with “Ladder to hell”where the spooky setting will be a mansion.

In addition, within the grid you can see “Tadeo the explorer 3: The curse of the mummy”: the saga continues to ensure fun for the whole family. And within the cycle of classics, it is a new opportunity to see on the big screen “Bladerunner” (1982) starring Harrison Ford.

These premieres can be seen in the movie theaters of Mar del Plata Ambassador, Cines del Paseo, Los Gallegos Shopping and Paseo Aldrey. In addition, titles such as “Argentina, 1985”“The orphan the origin”, “Smile”, “The league of superpets”, “Don’t worry honey” and the re-release of “Avatar”.

AMSTERDAM

(Duration: 134 minutes | United States | Romantic comedy)

Synopsis: Set in the 1930s, it follows the story of three friends who witness a murder, become suspects, and uncover one of the craziest plots in US history.

Interpreters: Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie. Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek.

Address: David O Russell

Projections:

Paseo Cinemas:

-Every day (Spanish): 16:20

-Every day (subtitled): 19:20

-Every day (subtitled): 4:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

TADEO THE EXPLORER 3: THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY

(Duration: 90 minutes| Spain| Animation)



Synopsis: Tadeo would love for his fellow archaeologists to accept him as one of the others, but he always ends up ruining it: when he destroys a sarcophagus and unleashes a spell, he puts the lives of his friends, Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni, in danger. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse.

Address: Henry Cat

Projections:

Ambassador:

-Every day: 17:30 and 19:40

-Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 3:40 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.

-Every day: 4:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

-Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 2:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

-Every day: 16:10 and 20:10

-Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 2:50 p.m., 4:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

LAST SEEN

(Duration: 95 minutes | United States | Thriller)

Synopsis: centers on Will Spann who is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa to her parents’ house when she mysteriously disappears, without a trace, during a stop at a gas station. Will battles the local police in a desperate attempt to find her, but as time passes and suspicion falls on him, he must take matters into his own hands, while on the run from the authorities in a race against time to find her. .

Interpreters: Gerard Butler, Jaime Alexander, Ethan Embry

Address: Brian Goodman

Projections:

Paseo Cinemas:

-Every day (Spanish): 20:40

-Every day (subtitled): 22:10

Aldrey Walk:

-Every day (subtitled): 17:50

LADDER TO HELL

(Length: 94 minutes| Ireland| Horror)



Synopsis: Brian and Keira move with their children to an abandoned mansion in the Irish countryside. However, their lives turn into a nightmare when their 16-year-old daughter, Ellie, disappears into the basement and they discover an evil entity inhabiting the house. Keira understands that the only way to save not only her daughter’s soul, but all of them, is to face the diabolical being that torments them.

Interpreters: Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady, Abby Fitz, Aaron Monaghan, Andrew Bennett, Tara Lee, Michael-David McKernan, Marie Mullen, Amy Conroy

Address: brendan muldowney

Projections:

Ambassador:

Every day (Spanish): 8:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

-Every day (subtitled): 22:50

BLADE RUNNER

(Duration: 117 minutes | United States | Thriller)

Synopsis: In the early 21st century, the Tyrell Corporation developed a new type of robot called the Nexus, a being virtually identical to man and known as a Replicant. The Nexus-6 Replicators were superior in strength and agility, and at least equal in intelligence, to the genetic engineers who created them. In outer space, Replicators were used as slave laborers in the risky exploration and colonization of other planets. After a bloody rebellion by a Nexus-6 combat team on a star colony, the Replicators were declared banished on Earth on pain of death. Special police squads, known as Blade Runner Units, were ordered to shoot to kill on sight of any invading Replicators. This was not called an execution, it was called a retreat.

Interpreters: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, Daryl Hannah, William Sanderson, Brion James, Joe Turkel, Joanna Cassidy.

Address: Ridley Scott

Projections: