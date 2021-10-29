Cinema, in Veneto films at 3 euros for every Tuesday in November

After the success of October, with 25 cinemas involved, over ninety films, 250 screenings and 13 thousand admissions in total, the appointment with “The Region takes you to the cinema with three euros – Tuesdays at the cinema” continues in Veneto in November as well. . The project is carried out in collaboration with the Italian Federation of Arthouse Cinema (Fice) of the Tre Venezie and the Interregional Triveneta Union Agis. Every Tuesday of the month, the review will allow the public to see the latest cinema releases, together with alternative works to the big commercial circuits, also accompanied by the comment of an expert.

There are six Treviso rooms that, Tuesday 2 November, will offer a wide selection of movies to choose from. In Treviso the Course multiplex proposes, at 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm, “A White White Day – Secrets in the fog” by Hlynur Palmason, an intriguing story of revenge and unconditional love. In addition, always at the same times you can watch the comedy “A Doctor’s Night” by Guido Chiesa. Also in Treviso, the Ivy multiplex proposes at 16, 19 and 21.45 “Respect” by Liesl Tommy. The film tells the extraordinary story of one of the most incredible women of all time: Aretha Franklin.

Moving to the province, al Cinergy multiplex in Conegliano we find, at 17.30 and 20.40, “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. At the Crystal Cinema in Oderzo, at 8:10 pm, “The happiness of others” by Daniel Cohen, a French choral comedy on the profound meaning of friendship. Italian cinema al Verdi multiplex by Vittorio Veneto with, at 5.30pm, 7.50pm and 10pm, “Ariaferma” by Leonardo Di Costanzo, played by Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando. Finally, the Manzoni multiplex di Paese at 9 pm shows “No time to die” by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The latest James Bond film starring Daniel Craig.