“Cinema is my guardian angel”

Fresh from Pig’s success and ready to hit theaters with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage swears and swears that he will never, ever stop acting. The set is his medicine.

We understand that Nicolas Cage he will never go to see or the film in which he plays himself in a neurotic and insane version, that is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, neither Pig, which was highly praised by critics. But we viewers will continue to follow his cinematographic exploits, because Nick he has no intention of stopping acting, which makes us happy, because we are among those who literally consider him an icon.

During the promotion of the action thriller Prisoners of Ghostland, Nicolas Cage he told Entertainment Weekly that he really doesn’t think about retiring. Here are his words:

No, no, don’t. Ninth. Not gonna happen. Doing what I do in the cinema was like having a guardian angel, and I need that. I feel better when I work, I need a positive place to express my experience, and cinema has given me that. So I will never retire. Where am I at 117 films? It’s funny, my response to people who say to me: “You work too much” is: “I like working, it makes me feel better, I’m happy when I work, and anyway actors like Cagney and Bogart made hundreds of films”. Then I say, “Better check it out, oops!” Jerry Lewis was my friend and we often had dinner together, and he would say to me: “How many films did you make?”, And I: “100”, and he: “Me 40, so you made twice as much as me?”, And I : “Jerry, I would not have imagined”.

Read also Nicolas Cage refuses to see the film in which Nicolas Cage does: “I am a calm one, but for the director I was better neurotic”

In short, despite his 57 years, Nicolas Cage he still retains the enthusiasm and determination of a kid, and if cinema is good for him, he shouldn’t stop.

Read also Pig, the review: Nicolas Cage, a pig, the sense of cooking and eating. And maybe life

While Pig has been available for a couple of days on Amazon Prime Video, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent should arrive in the spring of 2022. We also remember that in the future of the actor there will be his first two westerns: Butcher’s Crossing And The Old Way. In the first he is a bison hunter, in the second a retired gunslinger.