Cinema Italia in Arenzano, all films from Monday 30 August to Sunday 5 September

From Monday 30 to Sunday 5 September a week with many films scheduled at the Nuovo Cinema Italia (indoors) and at the Arena Cinema Italia (outdoors). Admission without reservation.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

(action, fantasy)

Hours (Arena Cinema Italia): Wednesday 1st, Thursday 2nd, Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th September at 9.30pm.

Interpreters: Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Fala Chen. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

The adventures of Sean, the first Asian superhero and martial arts champion, and his friend and colleague Katy. From San Francisco they will leave together for Macau to save Sean’s sister in the hands of the criminal organization of the Ten Rings.

FALLING – A FATHER’S STORY

(dramatic)

Hours (Cinema Italia): Wednesday 1, Thursday 2, Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September at 9.15 pm.

Interpreters: Lance Henriksen, Viggo Mortensen, Terry Chen, Sverrir Gudnason. Directed by Viggo Mortensen.

The difficult relationship between a sick and reactionary father who has retired to an isolated farm and his son, an airplane pilot who lives with his partner and his adopted daughter.

LIKE A CAT IN TANGENTIAL – RETURN TO THE GUARD OF THE DEAD

(comedy)

Hours (Cinema Italia): Thursday 2, Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September at 9pm.

Interpreters: Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero, Sarah Felberbaum. Directed by Riccardo Milani.

Giovanni, a radical chic intellectual, and Monica, a supermarket cashier, meet again amid amusing misunderstandings.

FAST & FURIOUS 9

(Action, adventure)

Hours (Cinema Italia): Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 August at 9pm.

Interpreters: Vin Diesel, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren. Directed by Justin Lin.

There is no peace for our heroes Dom Toretto and Letty Ortiz who will have to leave their retreat in the countryside to prevent the madman from dominating the world.

JUNGLE CRUISE

(adventure)

Hours (Cinema Italia): Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 August at 9.15 pm.

Interpreters: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Two explorers in the jungle among a thousand dangers in search of the tree of life.

CROODS 2 A NEW ERA

(animation)

Timetables (Cinema Italia): Wednesday 1 September at 9pm.

The Croods, cute and funny, on a new adventure in their dangerous prehistoric world. Voiced by: Alessandro Gassman, Virginia Raffaele, Benedetta Porcaroli, Francesco Pannofino and Alice Pagani.

CAPTAIN SABER AND THE MAGIC DIAMOND

(animation)

Hours (Arena Cinema Italia): Tuesday 31 August at 9.30 pm.

Directed by Marit Moum Aune and rasmus A. Sivertsen.

The pirate Captain Saber and his adventures to recover a magical diamond that can grant all wishes.

OLD

(thriller)

Timetables (Arena Cinema Italia): Monday 30 August at 9.30 pm.

Interpreters: Gael Garcìa Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Thirteen people on vacation find themselves on a beautiful beach … but the sea returns the corpse of a woman.