Cinema: Jan Žižka, “a film like Braveheart about a Czech hero”













Petr Jakl|Photo: Ondřej Tomšů, Radio Prague International

“When I was young, of course I knew Jan Žižka at school, but he was not such an interesting figure for me at the time. I was more into Vikings, or Braveheart.

When I was growing up people like Marek Dobeš or Michal Petruš came to me and said they had a script about a young Jan Žižka and so we started talking about making a movie. We hired other screenwriters like Petr Bok, who also wrote a very good screenplay, and then I started rewriting it on my own with my father helping me.

The idea for the film Jan Žižka started about 11 years ago for me. I thought it would be great to make a film like Braveheart about a Czech hero, because he deserves it. I am a great Czech patriot and I wanted to show everyone what a great history we have, how beautiful our castles and landscapes are. For example, we show the 15th century Charles Bridge in the film.









Petr Jakl and Ben Foster|Photo: Stanislav Honzik, JBJ Film

What type of research have you done on Žižka and its period? The movie is set in 1402, so he would be around 42 years old?

"It depends when he was born. It is estimated that it could have been the 1360s, but no one knows. In any case, he would probably have been in his late 30s or early 40s by the time this movie takes place.









‘Jan Žižka’|Photo: Bioscope

I wanted to do something different, because we know Žižka at 60, there was a film directed by [le célèbre réalisateur tchèque] Otakar Vávra on Žižka. That’s why I chose a younger Žižka at a time when Jan Hus started preaching in the Bethlehem Chapel in Prague.

The story I chose is about a mercenary and someone trying to find their purpose in life. I wanted to show how peasants felt back then and what politics looked like, because leaders could fight one day and cooperate the next and no one really knows what the truth is. I liked that very much.

The film is about the struggle for freedom, or, you could also say, justice. And there is a lot of hope at the end.









Ben Foster and Michael Caine|Photo: Stanislav Honzik, JBJ Film

It was not possible to distribute the film due to the pandemic, so it comes out two years later than originally planned. But now I think the release date is actually the right one, because of the war in Ukraine and everything that happened. It's a much better time now to show the film.









‘Jan Žižka’|Photo: JBJ Film

Basically, I think people should remember that these things happen all the time. It happened in the past, it's happening now, close to home, and, unfortunately, it's probably going to happen in the future too, because Men are like that.

Producing this film as an international co-production opened the doors of world cinema to you and you have since taken part in projects with actors such as Al Pacino and Samuel Jackson. Originally, there was your participation as a stuntman on the film Jeanne d'Arc by Frenchman Luc Besson…









Petr Jákl in the movie ‘Bad Attendance’|Photo: Touchstone Pictures

“I was a stuntman for three months on the set of Joan of Arc and Luc Besson really helped me because he said I had a certain talent. He motivated me to learn English and then I had small roles in XXX with Vin Diesel or Bad Frequentation with Anthony Hopkins. But in fact it all started with judo, my first life. My father was the first Olympic judoka in the country and I wanted to be like him, which I also managed to do in Sydney, before I got injured. But judo made me stronger, mentally too. So from judo I went to stunt work on big American productions, which I really liked doing. »