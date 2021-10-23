Cinema: Johnny Depp masterclass sold out at ALice nella città – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 11 – The masterclass with Johnny Depp for the public in Alice nella Città at 7.00 pm on October 17 at the Auditorium della Conciliazione sold out in just 4 minutes from the opening of the presales. The Alice nella Città offices – the organizers underline – are overwhelmed with phone calls from fans from all over Italy who have not been able to buy the ticket, some of whom say they have organized the trip for a long time in the hope of meeting him.



Johnny Depp will arrive in the capital to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. The only one of its kind, the series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the starfish: Johnny Puff .



Loved by the Alice nella Città audience, who have been asking to meet him for years, Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors of always from “Edward Scissorhands” to “The Chocolate Factory”, passing through the film series “The Pirates of the Caribbean” and again “Alice in Wonderland”, “Alice through the looking glass” and “Neverland – A dream for life “. (HANDLE).

