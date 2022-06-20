Cinema Jove awards the Luna de València Award to the director Mia Hansen-Løve

The presentation ceremony of the contest, carried out by the regional secretary of Culture and Sport, Ximo Lopeztogether with the director of the Festival, Charles Madrid, served to meet the winner of the Luna de València. This year the director Mia Hansen-Løve He will be the one to collect the award. The festival will be held from June 24 to July 2. It should be remembered that the Valencia International Film Festival is organized by Culture through the Institut Valencià de Cultura.

The regional secretary for Culture and Sport, Ximo López, highlighted during the event that “our involvement in Cinema Jove is total and is reflected in a budget that amounts to 590,000 euros. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the last pre-pandemic edition of 2019”.

“Therefore, in addition to having a consolidated and stable festival team, we accompany it so that it can develop all its lines of action. We consider that it is essential to capture the youngest beat of audiovisual and cinema from a Valencian anchor point, which at the same time, it places us as a point of reference on the international scene”, added López.

The director of the festival, Carlos Madrid, announced the Luna de València Award to the French director Mia Hansen-Løve: “Mia is one of the most outstanding young voices in French cinema of the 21st century. In her career, a thematic nonconformity is distilled, because each film deals with a different plot from the previous one: from the explosion of disco music in the Paris of the nineties collected in ‘Eden’ (2014) to the life of a war journalist in India in ‘Maya’ (2018 ) and the visit of a couple of filmmakers to Ingmar Bergman’s refuge in ‘Bergman’s Island’ (2021).Despite this eclecticism, all of them share an intimate, nuanced and observational vision of certain vital dead spots that do not stop be an accurate portrait of uncertainty and doubt”.

Before stepping on the other side of the camera, Mia Hansen-Løve was an actress and film critic. She made her debut as a performer in Olivier Assayas’ films ‘Sentimental destinations’ and ‘End of August, beginning of September’ and collaborated as a critic for three years on ‘Cahiers du Cinéma’, while gaining experience directing the short films ‘Un pur esprit’ and ‘Après mûre reflection’.

Her first feature film as director and screenwriter, ‘Everything is Forgiven’ (2007), premiered at the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Festival and received a César nomination for Best First Feature. Since then, he has directed and written the films ‘The father of my children’ (2009) -which won the special jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival-, ‘Un amour de jeunesse’ (First love ) (2010) -which won a special mention from the jury at the Locarno Festival-, ‘Eden’, ‘El porvenir’ (2016) -awarded the Silver Bear for best direction at the Berlin Festival- and ‘Maya ‘. Her latest film, ‘One Fine Morning’, has just been presented at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it was distinguished with the Europa Cinemas Label Award, which recognizes the best European film of the Directors’ Fortnight.

“Hansen-Løve has worked both with big stars, such as Isabelle Huppert in ‘The Future’, Tim Roth in ‘Bergman’s Island’ and Léa Seydoux in ‘One Fine Morning’, as well as with unknown actors. In his filmography delves into intergenerational relationships, putting vital trajectories in dialogue, which enriches the final discourse of his films”, valued the director of Cinema Jove.

The French is a sensitive and slow authorial voice, capable of awakening deep emotions from ellipsis, observation and silence. Her work focuses on recurring themes such as the melancholy of the passage of time, affections, hopes and fears, family, loss and mourning. Life, in short. Her cinema refers to admired directors of the ‘nouvelle vague’, such as Éric Rohmer, but also to Ingmar Bergman.

The Swedish totem of cinema is found, precisely, in the germ of his film ‘Bergman’s Island’, which will hit theaters in our country on July 1. The romantic drama marks the debut in English for the French director, for which she has relied on an international cast of actors led by Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska

In the film, Mia Hansen-Løve reflects on the impact of personal experiences on the process of artistic creation, while paying tribute to Ingmar Bergman and his mythical home, for which she has moved the plot to the Swedish island of Fårö . This is where Sweden’s most famous filmmaker lived for the last 20 years of his life and where he shot some of his best-known titles.

Cinema Jove will screen the entirety of the French filmmaker’s filmography and will count on her presence both at the festival’s opening gala, where she will receive the award for her entire career, and at the Filmoteca preview of ‘La isla de Bergman’ on June 23 and in a meeting with the press and the public.

Two new films in competition

The festival incorporates two new titles to the Official Section of feature films in competition, so the selection is made up of 10 films. The novelties are the German ‘Talking About the Weather’, by newcomer Annika Pinske, about a Ph. much that he has moved away from his roots in his search for an independent life in Berlin. The other film is the Korean ‘Nobody’s Lover’, by Han In-mi, an initiatory proposal about a teenager who faces family, work and sentimental difficulties.

the cinema to come

The announced novelties are completed with the preview of four films: the already announced ‘Llenos degracia’, by Roberto Bueso; ‘Duo’, by Meritxell Colell; ‘My emptiness and I’, by Adrián Silvestre; and ‘El Joven Berlanga’, by Chechu García-Berlanga.

‘Duo’ is the second film by Meritxell Colell. The film, which will hit theaters throughout Spain on September 2, takes up the story of Mónica (Mónica García), the leading dancer in her debut feature, ‘Con el viento’ (2018). Now, she has left her small town of Burgos and is on tour with her partner in northern Argentina, where she is putting on a dance show.

The daily reality of trans people, their doubts and insecurities, their dreams and fears are the focus of the theme of ‘Mi emptiness y yo’, a film directed by Valencian Adrián Silvestre that can be seen at Cinema Jove before its arrival in theaters commercial. The film arrives at the Valencian festival after going through the Big Screen Competition of the Official Section of the Rotterdam Festival, where it had its world premiere. Raphaëlle Pérez stars in and co-writes -together with Adrián Silvestre and Carlos Marqués-Marcet- a story that narrates her own experience through fiction, which goes through a forced gender transition and an arduous journey to find her true identity.

Finally, Cinema Jove once again offers, this year, a special screening framed in the centenary of Luis García Berlanga. The festival will preview a documentary that narrates the first 25 years of life of the Valencian filmmaker, author of essential feature films such as ‘La escopeta nacional’, ‘La heifer’ or ‘El verdugo’.

The project -directed by Chechu García-Berlanga, great-nephew of the director-, begins in Valencia on June 12, 1921 and culminates at the moment in which the director decides to go to Madrid to study cinema in 1947. A turbulent time is portrayed in the political aspect, in which, however, the seventh art was winning the game over other forms of entertainment.

A jury with stripes

The jury that will determine the winners of the 37th edition of Cinema Jove is made up of ten outstanding professionals from the world of television and national and international cinematography. The Official Feature Film Section will feature Sarajevo-based director Jasmila Žbanid, who swept last year’s European Film Awards with her latest film, ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, as well as Ferit Karahan, winner of the Luna de València Award 2021 for the best feature film for ‘My best friend’, a film that will be released in Spain on July 1. This court is completed by the journalist Elena Sánchez, director and presenter of the cultural space of La 2 ‘History of our cinema’ and the director from Alicante Javier Marco, winner of the Goya for best short in 2021 for ‘A la cara’.

The election of the winners of the Official Short Film Section will be in the hands of the French director Agnès Patron -winner of the Luna de València 2019, the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2019 and the César for best animated short film for ‘L’heure de l ‘ours’-; the Nigerian director Michael Omonua -who won the Luna de València for best short film last year for ‘Rehearsal’, and the director and screenwriter from Alicante Alberto Evangelio, who has just released his first feature film, ‘Visitante’, in theaters.

In the Official Webseries Section, Cinema Jove once again features Rebecca Windsor, director of Warner Bros Television Workshop, the leading writing and directing program for artists looking to start or advance their television careers. Windsor will give a master class on how to write to succeed in the field of television series. This jury is completed by Elodie Mellado, editor and content programmer at Filmin, and Adjani Salmon, winner of a BAFTA for best emerging talent and also a young jury award at Cinema Jove 2019 for his series ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’.