Cinema Jove goes back to school

VALENCIA (EP). After the “excellent reception” of the last edition, Cinema Jove will once again screen a selection of titles set in the physical space where a relevant part of its audience spends the most time: the institute.

Thus, the ‘High School, 2nd year’ cycle will bring together nine feature films whose plots are set in secondary education centers, where their students swell both their academic and vital curriculum.

The proposal is in line with the youth values ​​of the international film festival, since its usual audience is young people between 18 and 40 years old, the promoters of the cultural event point out in a statement.

“We are all high school students or alumni; we have spent much of our adolescence there and many of these films are part of our film education, although, like last year, we have tried to combine more well-known titles with works of same quality, but not as obvious or popular, as ‘The Wave’, by Denis Gansel, or ‘The Student’, by Kiril Seréberennikov”, affirms the director of Cinema Jove, Carlos Madrid.

The activity will take place from June 24 to July 2 at the Espai Turia, an open-air space at number 15 Conde de Montornés Street, which represents the renewal of the collaboration agreement that the festival has with the Turia brand . Prior to some projections, musical animation has been programmed by well-known diyéis from the Valencian scene.

Sexual identity, the effects of immigration in the classroom, bullying, the formation of a political consciousness, and power relations between teachers and students will be addressed in a cinematic melting pot that is diverse both in the issues it addresses and in the origin of their titles.

These are mostly American-billed films, but there are also teen looks in Germany and France and Russia. The “bold” Russian filmmaker Kiril Seréberennikov, a dissident of the Putin regime, proposes in ‘The Student’ a reflection on religious fanaticism. The haunting film moves the plot of Marius von Mayenburg’s play of the same name from Germany to contemporary Russia.

The film and theater director was under house arrest for 20 months for embezzlement, although many read in this accusation a punishment for the disapproval in his cinema of both the State and the Orthodox Church and the most conservative areas of his society. country.

In the other two cases, approaches have been proposed that replicate political systems in the classroom. In the case of the French Classfor which Laurent Cantet won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2008, professor and novelist François Bégaudeau plays a version of himself while negotiating with his students, a group of ethnically diverse teenagers from a troubled Parisian neighborhood who Throughout the course they will learn what small-scale democracy is.

Wave (Dennis Gansel, 2008), on the other hand, is a fiction that replicates the real case of an experiment carried out by a high school teacher to show his students what life is like under a dictatorial regime. His practical lesson on autocracy spirals out of control when his dedicated wards form a social unit with a life of its own.

cult movies

‘High School, 2nd course’ consists of proposals that arouse nostalgia in the ‘boomer’ and millennial generations and admiration among the new batch of young people for the cult aura that accompanies them.

This is what happens with the generational milestone of the eighties The club of five (John Hughes, 1985), starring five students grounded on a Saturday who notice everything they have in common despite their discrepancies in interests and styles. ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, by Simple Minds, was elevated to an anthem thanks to the soundtrack of this youth comedy.

Similar interest arouses the comedy that opens the cycle, Rushmore Academy (1998), Wes Anderson’s debut feature starring two of his favorite actors, Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray.

Complete the cult movie triad Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995), where the plot of Jane Austen’s novel emma she moves from Victorian England to a 1990s Beverly Hills high school with fashion and image as the yardsticks of social popularity.

They also take books as a starting point both With love, Simon (Greg Berlanti, 2018) as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Susan Johnson, 2018). The first is based on the novel by Becky Albertalli Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda about a teenager whose greatest fear is revealing his homosexuality to his family and friends.

The second is inspired by the first installment of Jenny Han’s literary saga, about a girl whose secret love letters come to light causing havoc in her life.

Finally, Peter Chbosky made his film debut with the adaptation of his own homonymous book The advantages of being an outcast (2012), a generational portrait that focuses on the difficulties of socializing and finding your own identity.

The film, starring Emma Watson and Ezra Miller, won the Best First Feature Award at the Independent Spirit Award. After the screening, and since it is the last day, the end-of-year party will take place, which is also a closing party for the festival as a whole.