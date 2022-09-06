Cinema: Lots of suspense this September

A thriller is a cinematographic work of suspense. The word, as such, derives from the English verb to thrill, which means “to shake” or “to thrill”.

On the other hand, terror is used to impact whoever is watching with various acts, the thriller is based on the resolution —precisely— of these actions. In horror stories, in addition, supernatural phenomena are appreciated. The thriller, on the other hand, is usually based on real cases, although it does not exclude fiction.

Having clarified the above, I invite you to participate in the “Thriller Month”, an initiative of the Cinematheque of Cuba and the ICAIC once the summer is over. It will consist of 5 recent films that will be screened at the Charles Chaplin cinema in the capital, from Friday to Sunday at 5:00 pm, until October 2.

The first of these films will be umma (USA, 2022), which was directed by Iris K. Shim and played by Sandra Oh, Dermot Mulroney and Odeya Rush. In it, Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when the remains of her mother arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother.

Another work that will be screened is entitled She will do it (UK, 2021). Its director is Charlotte Colbert and has performances by Alice Krige, Malcolm McDowell, Amy Manson and Rupert Everett. The story is about how, after a double mastectomy, Veronica Ghent travels to a clinic located in Scotland.

His intention is to heal from the operation, but once there he discovers that in order to heal completely, a psychological meditation on his existence and some past traumas is also necessary.

she will (its original title) participated, in 2021, in the Sitges Festival as part of the official selection of feature films in competition and, that same year, it won the award for “best debut film” at the Locarno Festival.

Another feature film that the public will be able to enjoy this September is Goshawk (Switzerland, 2021), directed by Andreas Fontana and starring Fabrizio Rongione, Alexandre Trocki, Stéphanie Cléau and Elli Medeiros.

This award-winning film focuses on Yvan De Wiel, a private banker from Geneva, who travels to Argentina in the midst of a dictatorship to replace his partner, the subject of the most disturbing rumors, who will disappear overnight.

Similarly, Chaplin attendees will soon see Emperor Code (Spain, 2022), whose director Jorge Coira managed to put together a luxury cast led by the well-known actor Luis Tosar, along with Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós and Denis Gómez, among others.

In Emperor Code Juan works for the secret services; In order to gain access to the chalet of a couple involved in arms trafficking, he approaches Wendy, the Filipino maid who lives in the house and establishes a relationship with her that will become increasingly complex. In parallel, this man carries out other “unofficial” jobs to protect the interests of the most powerful elites in the country, who have now set their sights on Ángel González, an apparently nondescript politician whose dirty laundry he must find or “invent”.

Finally, it will be presented in Havana, the thriller kimi (United States, 2022).

Its director needs no introduction, since it is the famous filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and its actresses and actors are Zöe Kravitz, Erika Christensen, Emily Kuroda and Jaime Camil.

Kimi’s synopsis is summed up as follows: An agoraphobic tech company employee discovers a crime and tries to alert her superiors.