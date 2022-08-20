Cinema ‘Motomami’: 12 films that relied on this concept long before Rosalía (and have been her inspiration)

Just in case, here are a couple of fans of Rosalia. We know his third album by heart and in recent weeks we have danced the despise whenever the occasion arises. Among the interest that the Catalan artist arouses, it amuses us to detect which are the referents (the unconscious and also the conscious ones, inherited from popular culture) that she uses to build identity. She is a total artist, also off stage.

Sometimes, these references are made explicit between the lyrics of their songs as in hentai (“Make me a Spike mode tape”; Jonze, just in case), in TKN between the lines “Zoom on the face, Gaspar Noé” and “Dressed in black like Kika”, alluding to Almodóvar’s film, a director with whom, by the way, he made his first steps in the cinema as part of the cast of pain and glory. Not to mention the tribute to Lost in Translation that the Catalan is marked in the video clip of Candy. Let us also remember that before becoming the worldwide media star that she is today, Rosalía also made the intro to the great Paquita Salas.

With his latest work, mommy, has gone a step further in his particular universe and with it he launches without hesitation into the configuration of his own language, even if that means that sometimes we do not understand what he wants to tell us. We’ll do it. Rosalía is always ahead of all of us. As she herself prepared to advance through enigmatic tweets in which she introduced us to the concept mommy, We set out to take them as an example to draw up our own list of what motomami cinema would mean to us. If such a thing exists, and if not to time.

“A motomami takes 3 days and then comes back”

possession (Andrzej Zulawski, Filmin). How does Anna (isabel adjani) when deciding to leave her husband. The eighties cult work shocked Cannes at its screening, and no wonder. Rarely on screen had such determination been seen on the part of a female character. Completely embarrassed, victim of an excessive passion, Anna faces a desire that she had never experienced. The moment of her greatest surrender, that energetic dance in the corridors of the subway given over to the monstrosity of her new love.