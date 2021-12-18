Cinema, movie reviews in cinemas: from “Spiderman” to “House of Gucci”

“Spiderman – No way home” by Jon Watts If you are a Marvel fanatic and you know everything, absolutely everything, you can’t stand confusion between one hero and another or being told that they are just comics, this review is not for you. I am not an expert, I have seen a couple of Marvel movies and in some I even closed my eyes, dreaming of “Battleship Potemkin”. So, with my limits, but I try. Blockbuster announced, the film is a good entertainment product that pays off various script platitudes and above all cannot count on great actors: Tom Holland is monotonous and the comparison with two other former Spidermans of the past – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – arriving on the screen summoned by magic, it certainly doesn’t help. And not even the actress of the moment, Zendaya, idol of teenagers from all over the world, can count her talent as an actress among her merits: her saccenteria is unbearable (but it’s not her fault) and her expression is fixed. from start to finish. Yet the film, between slightly bruised monsters and monsters in full shape like the one brought to the screen by Willem Dafoe, works at times, even if it is suffocated by the triumph of good feelings and somewhat ridiculous “mother scenes”. But you are in the armchair, you do not sleep and moderately you are passionate as well.

Rating: 6.5. Because it brings the masses back to the cinema and does not get bored. And Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is always worth it.

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” Cupio dissolve. It is in the desire for destruction that lies the key to the story of the Gucci family told by Ridley Scott with an 80s soap opera style and a soundtrack that opens the box of memories and never closes it. We are on the eve of Milan to drink, at the end of the 70s. And Maurizio Gucci is the sole heir of Rodolfo Gucci, a former actor who lives in the past and in the memory of his wife. At a party he meets Patrizia Reggiani and the web she weaves around him at first is interwoven with freedom and sex, but then is stratified with power and dissolution with a final double betrayal. When handling a living material, such as stories drawn from reality, the naked nerves of those who see themselves portrayed in the cinema are immediately ready to make their lament heard. But for the viewer it matters little that the daughters resented or that Tom Ford did not like. Most of all, in the over two hours of film, the generous and credible interpretations of the actors count: Lady Gaga is a concentration of sensuality and wickedness, she moves her pawns and is the victim of them with a power that makes her soar in spite of every shot. height; Al Pacino was not so good for a while and Jared Leto, who plays one of the many fou of the Gucci family, is monstrous in his return to the fragility of a son who does not have the qualities to carry a heavy legacy while Adam Driver seems born to to be the bewildered scion who first appears to be a victim and then conquers his freedom to the sound of nefarious purchases since the end of the Roman Empire.

Rating: 6.5. Because it is a well-acted entertainment film and stereotypes about Italy are, after all, kept in check.





«Diabolik» by Manetti Bros The declared intent was to restore the aesthetics of the Giussani sisters’ comics. A comic that made an impact in the history of Italian costume and at the time – the Sixties – had the courage to present social models and ties that were decidedly outside the box. However, what is a stylistic choice – rendering everything with a light and a photograph that takes us back in time, forcing the actors to act in a monotone so as not to betray the two-dimensionality of the strips – ends up stifling inspiration. And this new adaptation of the mythical comic soon turns into a concentration of us and disappointment. Especially for Diabolik, played by Luca Marinelli, who does not have an ounce of the charm of comics and finds himself in a corner, forced to exhibit a shoe polish hair color and a physique unsuitable to make the young ladies dream that reading his deeds they sighed over his icy gaze. And in all this the Manettis themselves, focused on not making mistakes, suffocate themselves by making them forget how good they are when they are free to make mistakes.

Rating: 5. For the missed opportunity.

“Don’t look up” by Adam McKay If a comet that is about to swoop over our heads and destroy Planet Earth is not enough to get us off the carousel and run for cover, more than doubt there is the certainty that mankind is doomed and that like Jennifer Lawrence in the film by Adam McKay, we’d better set a diet timer that is actually a countdown to the days we have left. In the new film by the director, comedian and screenwriter who in 2015 described the economic catastrophe so well with “The Big Bet”, there are many of the anxieties that animate our days, but which never really manage to undermine our certainties. The disaster in the film hides behind the dramatic impact of a comet accidentally discovered by Lawrence while she is observing the stars in the laboratory. The countdown of just over six months in the film is an opportunity to describe the tics and vices of an America (but let’s say also of a West), where Meryl Streep is a president of the United States almost worse than Trump and obviously she has her son as head of cabinet (an amazing Jonah Hill) and doesn’t get too hot when Leonardo Di Caprio, a hypertensive astronomer with some problems of addiction to anxiolytics, announces the impending disaster. The film, which will be on Netflix from the 24th, is based on an almost perfect script, perhaps a little too long in the middle, and on a group of actors that is a pleasure to watch, from Streep to Mark Rylance, treacherous guru of new technologies that lead the world to crash with a smile on their face and a hand in their wallet. Don’t expect the dubious and end-of-the-world poems of Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia”. This is an American Netflix movie and first of all it has to entertain. But he does it well, damn it.

Rating: 7.5. Most of all for the performance of the actors.

“And we like assholes stood and watched” by Pif What can be said about the contradictions and pains of the Gig economy after Ken Loach’s “Sorry we missed you”? Probably nothing. And in fact what Pif, stage name of Pierfrancesco Diliberto, intends to be the fresco of a possible near future and in part already present, in the film is rendered with a series of small pictures without great depth, to which Fabio De Luigi lends his face not very expressive and not very empathetic. In the vicissitudes of a 48-year-old in crisis who, due to an App, loses his love and his job and throws himself into home deliveries, there is the portrait of several generations canceled by our new lifestyles, but the stylistic rendering of assumed is made flat by a poor photograph, by lights deliberately shot to give the idea of ​​estrangement and by sketchy characters. Just like the hologram played by Ilenia Pastorelli, who looks like the woman of dreams only until she reveals that her right answers are suggested by the perfidious algorithm. Between obviousness and inevitable rebellions you get very bored and time seems to expand indefinitely, like in a dystopian film. And the only scene you remember is the opening one, with a very good Maurizio Lombardi driving a Nazi ballet as if it were a New Year’s train.

Rating: 5. Pif’s light style becomes evanescent and almost nothing remains of the film.