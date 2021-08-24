Cinema on the move: tonight screening in Meano – Trento

TRENTO. The projections of the “Cinema on the move”, organized by the Municipality, continue in 21 locations scattered throughout the municipal area.

The shows are free with compulsory online booking. 99 seats for each screening. In application of the rules issued to deal with the pandemic and to ensure the safety of social and economic activities, also to access the cinema in motion, as well as for all the events of the Trento open billboard, it is necessary to show the Green Pass.

The individual film sheets are available on www.trentoaperta.it, with the dedicated link for booking on eventbrite.it. In case of bad weather, the screening will be canceled. Here is the program for the next few days:

Today, Tuesday 24 August at 9 pm, Villa Salvadori Zanatta park, piazzetta Salvadori 1, Meano: “Beauty and the beast” (fantasy). The story of a bestial-looking prince imprisoned in his castle and his encounter with a beautiful princess in the version directed by Bill Condon, with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Wednesday 25 August at 9 pm, S. Anna Sopramonte church lawn: “The happiest boy in the world” (comedy). From the letter of a small admirer, to the desire to understand who this fan actually is who has been writing the same things for twenty years to multiple recipients.

Thursday 26 August at 9 pm, Sardagna oratory field, via della Confraternita: “The great and powerful Oz” (fantasy). The master of horror Sam Raimi directs the prequel that tells, in a dark version, the origins of the famous wizard of Oz, between love and battles. CL.