Cinema, Oscar 2022: here are all the nominations – Shows

There is also Paolo Sorrentino with his ‘The hand of God’ in competition with the next Oscars that will be awarded on March 27th.

Among the nominations, “The power of the dog” by Jane Campion leads the chart with 12, followed by “Dune” (10) while “Belfast” and “West Side Story” have

both obtained seven.

– Best Film:

“Belfast,” CODA, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “Dog Power” and “West Side Story “.

– Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Penelope Cruz, Jessica ChastainOlivia Colman, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman.

– Best Leading Actor:

Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.

– Best Direction:

Kenneth Branagh with “Belfast”, Ryusuke Hamaguchi with “Drive My Car”, Paul Thomas Anderson with “Licorice Pizza”, Jane Campion with “The Power of the Dog”, Steven Spielberg with “West Side Story”.

– Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds for “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur for “CODA”, Jesse Plemons for “The Power of the Dog”, JK Simmons for “Being the Ricardos” and Kodi Smit-McPhee for “The Power of the Dog”.









– Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBoseJudi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.

– Best Foreign Film:

“E ‘è stato la mano di Dio” by Paolo Sorrentino, “Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Flee” by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” by Pawo Choyning Dorji and “The Worst Person in the World “by Joachim Trier.

– Best Documentary:

“Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul” and “Writing with Fire”.

– Best Original Screenplay:

“Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh, “Don’t Look Up“by Adam McKay and David Sirota,” King Richard “by Zach Baylin,” Licorice Pizza “by Paul Thomas Anderson and” The Worst Person in the World “by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier.

– Best Non-Original Screenplay:

“TAIL” by Sian Heder, “Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Dune” by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, “The Lost Daughter” by Maggie Gyllenhaal and “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Sample

– Best Animated Film:

“Luca”“Encanto”, “Flee”, “The Mitchells vs the Machines” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”.