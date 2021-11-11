Cinema: premiered in Lipari, Salina, Messina, Palermo and Catania the film that tells the extraordinary life of Emilio Lussu

LUSSU from Fabio Segatori with Renato Carpentieri and Galatea Ranzi will be previewed – Saturday 13 November at 18:00 at the Auditorium of the Municipality of Malfa-Salina; – Sunday 14 at 18:00 atAktea Hotel of Lipari; – Monday 15 at 21.30 at the Multisala Iris in Messina; – Tuesday 16 at 3:30 pm at the Cinema Rouge et Noir in Palermo; – Wednesday 17 at 16:00 at the Center Zō of Catania.

In the room there will be the director Fabio Segatori, the Sicilian producer Gigi Spedale and the interpreter of Lussu as a young man Giacomo Fadda.

“It’s an adventure film, but it’s all true” says the director Fabio Segatori who also produced it with Paola Columba for Baby Films Srl.

Emilio Lussu was at the same time a man of action and thought: four medals for military valor in the Great War, anti-fascist and author of A year on the plateau, one of the most beautiful pacifist books. To interpret it, with a test of great intensity and humanity, Renato Carpentieri. Galatea Ranzi it is Joyce Salvadori Lussu, a lifelong partner, writer and activist for the liberation of developing countries.

The film was shot between Sardinia, Salina and Lipari, where the spectacular escape from the fascist confinement carried out in 1929 by Lussu together with his brotherly friend Carlo Rosselli, with whom he will found “Giustizia e Libertà” in Paris, was reconstructed. Lussu and his wife Joyce then rescued dozens of anti-fascists and Jews while the OVRA hunted them across Europe.

In the cast, in addition to Giacomo Fadda and Carolina Signore in the roles of the protagonists as young people, there are the Sicilian actors Giuseppe Capodicasa, Simone Di Mauro, Michelangelo Maria Zanghì and the French actress, resident in Malfa, Clara Schwartzenberg.

To organize the shooting of the Aeolian part, the Sicilian producer Gigi Spedale.

Many action sequences and special effects. The actors were filmed in the studio and then digitally inserted into the resulting repertoires from archives around the world, including the Steven Spielberg Film and Video Archive.

“Emilio Lussu was a politician who never thought about his own personal gain. An incredible story for today’s young people“Says Segatori”The film is dedicated to them, because if the stories are not told, they do not exist“.

LUSSU was produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Region of Sardinia, the Sardinia Film Commission, the Sicilian Regional Tourism and Entertainment Department, the Sicily Film Commission, the Municipality of Malfa and with the collaboration of the DAMS of the University of Messina. , of the Cineteca Sarda of the Lussu Archives, of the Archaeological Park of the Aeolian Islands, of the Municipality of Lipari, of the Aeolian Museum of Emigration of Malfa and of the Study and Research Center of History and Aeolian Problems of Lipari.

