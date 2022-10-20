Cinema premieres: in Black Adam, The Rock is an antihero crushed by digital effects

Black Adam (United States/2022). Address: Jaume Collet-Serra. Script: Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Photography: Lawrence Sher. Music: Lorne Balfe. Edition: John Lee and Michael L. Sale. Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Viola Davis. Distributor: Warner. Duration: 124 minutes. Qualification: Suitable for over 13 years old with reserves. Our opinion: regular

If DC’s long-term plan is aimed at building a great universe of superheroes with its own identity and enough strength to make substantive differences with its Marvel equivalent, we are with the arrival of Black Adam before a very obvious misstep. Time will tell if the stumbling block of this great production machinery also reaches the hitherto almost infallible Dwayne Johnson, whose star charisma falters perhaps for the first time in the face of the inconsistencies of a character that even threatens to make him lose his best quality: the sense of humour.

Black Adam is clearly an antihero. In any case, because of the way he is treated and considered by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), he could easily join that squad of devious rebels that we met in the two experiences of the Suicide Squad. Reasons would not be lacking for the bureaucratic head of the group. After all, Black Adam (or Thet-Adam, the name he bore in his original life in the ancient kingdom of Kahndaq, an imitation of the Egypt of the pharaohs) supports his power in anger and fury. infinite.

He is, broadly speaking, a fantastic character who accumulated a grudge and thirst for revenge for centuries until he managed to be released in the 21st century. With that return, an ancestral conflict arises again: the subjection of a people to an abusive power (previously in charge of an absolutist despot; now, of a powerful multinational organization) that plunders the natural resources of the place. Especially a mineral of extraordinary value.

But Black Adam’s fate is not that of other antiheroes. First, because the one who embodies him on the screen is Johnson, who at this point cannot allow himself another place than that of an undisputed winner, a character without turns or dark areas when it comes to heroism. And second, because his destiny appears alongside the rest of the great figures of the DC heroic universe, as suggested by the revealing scene that appears in the middle of the end titles.

Here the problems begin. Because the character needs to fulfill that future already defined by DC to eliminate some essential aspects of his ambiguous configuration, which can be a burden in the face of that announced destiny. The film accurately describes this entire operation. And not in the best way.

Everything moves from the visual effects generated by digital devices. They are so huge in quantity and so widespread that in their midst, as if they functioned like a gigantic smokescreen, the minimum certainty that the characters need to explain the meaning of their presence in this story is lost. With the vertigo of a monumental video clip, the characters accelerate their movements or remain motionless in the midst of unintelligible action scenes (the montage does not help) illustrated by the overwhelming and thunderous music of Lorne Balfe.

There are times when we don’t know whose side Black Adam is on and what his mission is deep down. The same goes for the rest, especially the members of the Justice Society team who, with the help of different superpowers, must come to his rescue. Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) is saved a bit because he has more commitment than others, quite wasted. Everyone, deep down, surrenders to another great problem that the film has: solemnity. There is almost no believable dialogue between the central characters. Just an exchange of declaimed and pompous phrases.

The biggest victim of this rigidity is Pierce Brosnan, who is seen at times resigned to acting as a taquito to give certainty to his appearance with a minimum of skill. The former 007 is lucky to have a character (Doctor Fate, able to glimpse the future with enough certainty) whose resemblance to Marvel’s Doctor Strange is hard to hide.

It is not the only similarity between both factories. As in the adventures of the Avengers, here there is also a colorful plane, a group of assembled heroes willing to do justice, a fantastic journey through time and different dimensions, and above all, a quite enraged central character, who in this case he does not exhibit all his musculature in greenish tones and wears a costume crowned with a lightning bolt. The Hulk had an alter ego (the scientist Bruce Banner) that defined his personality. Black Adam, on the other hand, we don’t really know who he is. And this film, in the midst of its confusion and a show of visual artifice, does not help us understand it either.

