Cinema quiz: which film is behind this poster slogan? – Cinema news

Cinema quiz: which film is behind this poster slogan?

Can you associate these nine taglines with the right movies and posters? Watch out for the (many) pitfalls…

Like every decade, the 2000s will have offered us great moments in cinema, and films that will have marked an entire generation forever.

For a large part of the young public of the time, these years will undoubtedly remain those of the young Harry Potter. It is indeed during this decade that we were able to discover on the big screen the adaptation of the magic novels of JK Rowling. From 2001 to 2011, eight films will follow one another from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Many directors have contributed to the success of the franchise, including Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaròn, and David Yates. An equally impressive cast, because in addition to the three young main actors revealed by the saga, big names have appeared in the credits of these numerous films, including Ralph Fiennes, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh.

The 2000s are obviously not limited to the adventures of the young wizard, and great filmmakers will also have marked this decade. The revelation Christopher Nolan (Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception), the indestructible Martin Scorsese (Gangs of New York, Aviator, The Infiltrators, Shutter Island) without forgetting David Fincher (Panic Room, The strange story by Benjamin Button, Zodiac, The Social Network) which confirms the hopes placed in him with his films made a few years earlier.

With this new 2000s quiz, it’s not really the films that you will have to remember, but more precisely their poster. Can you associate these nine taglines with their good movie?

