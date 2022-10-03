Cinema quiz: which singers and singers appear in these scenes? – Cinema news

It is not uncommon to see actors and actresses from the musical world appear on screen. Can you find which singers are in the scenes that we offer you in this new quiz?

The borders are particularly porous between music and cinema. It is therefore not uncommon for actors and actresses to carry out musical projects in parallel with more or less success. We can for example think of actors like Johnny Depp, musician in the group Hollywood Vampires, or the two solo albums by Scarlett Johansson released at the end of the 2000s.

In France, comedians like Gad Elmaleh or Elie Semoun have also tried their hand at singing with productions that have not necessarily found their audience. Conversely, many singers have made inroads into the cinematographic universe. From the simple cameo, to the real professional retraining, we have seen many musical artists on the screen in recent decades.

In France, we can for example think of Patrick Bruel, who, since his brief appearance as a singer in the metro in Marche à l’ombre, has appeared in many films such as PROFS, Le Jaguar, or more recently Le Prénom.

Young singers are also embarking on the adventure, such as Louane, who was awarded the César for Best Female Hope for La Famille Bélier, or Camélia Jordana, who continues to build a filmography that is already well under way (Sœurs d’armes, La Nuit venue, Les things we say the things we do).

The examples are also very numerous of course on the other side of the Atlantic, with for example the singer Britney Spears who, then at the height of her musical career, held the main role of the film Crossroads. Or more recently, Ariana Grande who found herself facing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, in a self-deprecating role in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

With this new quiz, we invite you to try to find ten of these music stars who have appeared in films. Will you manage not to make any false note?