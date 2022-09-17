Cinema returns to the Grand Theater

The movie billboard at the Gran Teatro will open this Thursday, September 15, at 8:00 p.m., with the comedy ‘My God, but what have you done to us?’. The biggest success of French cinema this year, with more than 2.5 million admissions, is directed by Philippe de Chauveron and is the third in the trilogy that premiered its first part in 2014.

The next title, which will arrive at the Apple auditorium on Friday the 16th also at 8:00 p.m., will be ‘Elvis’, the film that explores the life and music of the man nicknamed ‘king of rock’. The biopic stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as the singer and his manager (Tom Parker) and spans more than 20 years from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom.

For the whole family, on Saturday the 17th at 6:00 p.m., ‘DC League of Superpets’ will be screened. The animated film from the Justice League factory promises to bring the little ones closer to the DC universe and make adult fans enjoy historical references from the comics.

medieval cinema

Within the framework of the IX historical-tourist conference ‘Manzanares medieval’, the cinema will host two sessions related to this theme. On the one hand, on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m., children’s audiences will be able to enjoy the third and final installment of the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ franchise, nominated in 2019 for best animated feature film at the Oscars. Likewise, on Thursday the 29th at 8:00 p.m., it will be the turn of ‘El hombre del norte’, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke.